By Christopher Thompson
It’s happened to all of us. We’re interested in buying something, make an inquiry and are appalled by the poor experience. Worse is when we buy something first, then deal with the horrible experience after. Both are very common, and, like most consumers, I have a long list of examples.
Consumer expectations have evolved over the last several years, and what matters to us has changed. Gone are the days where we expect a company to answer the phone on the first ring and actually talk to a human. Gone are the days where we call for customer service and learn the call has been routed to a call center outside of the United States.
Today, we expect things to get done fast and are used to instant gratification. When we order something online, we expect it to be delivered within days. In many cases, we expect things to arrive in a day or, in some cases, the same day. And regardless of how you do business, that level of service has become table stakes for most companies.
I have been shopping around for a place to buy and finally came across something appealing. The real estate market is booming, and it’s a tough time to be a buyer. The chances of your offer being accepted without bidding higher than asking price or having a cash offer is slim to none. So when I came across a property I liked, I needed to move fast.
I was debating where to go for my mortgage. I knew I wanted to keep my business local, so last weekend I shopped around online with a few local mortgage providers. My experience from the beginning made it very easy to choose who I was going to do business with.
Over the weekend, I submitted an inquiry to St. Mary’s Bank in Manchester. Known as the nation’s first credit union, St. Mary’s has a long, successful history in Manchester. I know a lot of people who are members at St. Mary’s, but it was my first time interacting with them.
At 8:30 on Monday morning, I received a call from Eric Canales, a loan originator at St. Mary’s Bank. After that first call, I knew I made the right decision. Eric started off by thanking me for the opportunity to work together and explained the application process. He was energetic, personable and thorough. I could immediately tell he was genuine and a true professional.
Throughout the loan application process, Eric was extremely responsive and on top of his game. He knew getting through the approval process quickly mattered and worked behind the scenes to make everything as simple as possible for me.
Eric stood out. It was obvious he was passionate about his work and knew what he was doing. Based on the experiences I’ve had over the last few years with a long list of businesses, it was refreshing to do business with someone like Eric.
The experience with Eric made me wonder why I automatically assumed that the application process would be grueling and painful. Why were my expectations so low? The answer is because I have been accustomed to dealing with so many customer-facing people who are clueless and incompetent. And in many industries, that has become the standard.
It was a reminder that so many companies have gotten away from the basics of customer experience. It’s not rocket science, it’s not expensive and it’s actually quite simple. There is really no good reason or excuse not to have it be your number one priority.
And for companies like St. Mary’s Bank who understand the importance of customer experience, they will stand out among their competitors and succeed, just like they have for over 100 years.