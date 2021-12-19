AS WE APPROACH the holiday season, I always look forward to shifting my focus away from my day-to-day work responsibilities to enjoying time with family and friends. It’s the one time of the year when most people have an opportunity to truly disconnect and focus on what is most important in life.
We all give a lot to our professional lives. We sacrifice time away from our family to focus on whatever is needed to be successful. In many cases, the demands we face in the workplace take away from other, more important things. I find that when I focus too much on work-related responsibilities, other aspects of my life are neglected. It’s something most people struggle with, and I haven’t met one person who has the magic solution to this quagmire.
Our families feel it the most. We miss games. We miss important events. We miss dinner. We travel and are sometimes gone for days and even weeks at a time. It’s not easy to manage, and recognizing this problem and finding ways to strike a better balance is easier said than done.
The good news is that we have periods of time throughout the year to disconnect, decompress, spend time with family and enjoy the results of our hectic professional lives that we constantly grapple with.
Even though the holidays are here and we have time off from work, there is always that lingering feeling of knowing that when you take time off, you often come back to a long list of tasks and are often way behind. It’s hard to put that thought out of your mind and not worry.
Here are a few suggestions and things I try to do to ensure that the time I have off from work is what it should be.
Either/or mentality
This is one of my favorites and is really the foundation for everything else you can try to do. Forget the work-life balance concept. Instead, look at it as you are 100% focused on one or the other. For example, when I’m spending time with my family, I’m not taking calls or doing emails. If I have a day planned with my daughter, that day is hers. Make no exceptions. Draw a line in the sand and discipline yourself to ensure you do it. We all know when we’re working, we’re 100% in. Do the same for the time you have with your family.
Set expectations
Building on my first point, I am very clear with my team when I take time off. I tell them that I won’t be checking in. I won’t be accepting meetings. And unless there is a catastrophe, leave me alone. I’ve worked with leaders who disagree with this approach, but I can tell you it helps and also shows your team that you’re leading by example. When they want to take time off, they can expect the same.
Plan for the obvious
Part of having true time away from work requires planning. You can’t just turn on your out-of-office message and disappear. Start by clearing your calendar of recurring meetings. It’s also important to develop a backup system so business can still get done while you’re away. If you have to approve certain things, delegate that to someone else so key decisions aren’t held up. Leverage your team and resources to ensure business will happen seamlessly, while you’re disconnected.
We spend more time working than we do anything else. You and the ones you care about deserve to have 100% of you when you have that opportunity. It’s not hard to do.