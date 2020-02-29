I have lived in New England my entire life and to this day, I am always amazed at some of the unique and historic places that are so close to us.
I’ve been needing a change of scenery and a little downtime, so I decided to poke around and find a place to visit that was close, interesting and also somewhere I could relax and decompress.
I settled on Portland, Maine. I hadn’t been there in over 10 years, and I remembered it being a great city with a lot of history, beautiful buildings and some great restaurants. I found a hotel that was centrally located and booked it.
I decided to take the Amtrak Downeaster from Exeter to Portland. I had heard a lot about the train service, but had never taken it. I learned quickly that I had been missing out. The Downeaster goes as far south as North Station in Boston and goes all the way north to Brunswick, Maine, with numerous stops in between. It was a great, stress-free way to travel, unwind and not worry about driving or parking. I’ll definitely be a repeat customer.
After I arrived in Portland, I realized I had found a hidden gem when I walked into the Press Hotel. I found the hotel randomly on my Marriott app and chose it based on its location. I didn’t make the connection based on the name, so I had no idea that the hotel was in the building that formerly housed the Portland Press Herald, Maine’s largest newspaper.
When Marriott turned the former newspaper office into a hotel, they did an amazing job preserving its rich history. The entire theme of the hotel is wrapped around the newspaper industry, and the decorations throughout the hotel remind you of just how much has changed since the Press Herald occupied the building.
Old typewriters hang on the wall. The wallpaper features former headlines and stories from the newspaper. The carpet in the hallway had a design that made it look like letters had fallen from the wall onto the floor. They even repurposed the old conveyor belts that carried the newspapers through the print production process and used them as decorations inside the elevators.
The work they did to preserve the newspaper’s history was classy and extremely well done. There were even two fully functioning typewriters in the lobby where guests could type a letter the old-fashioned way and mail it. I tried the typewriter and was reminded how much word processing has changed over the years and how rusty my typewriting skills are.
During my entire stay, I was reminded about how the news industry has evolved over the years. In a way, it was sad to imagine a newspaper’s once glamorous headquarters being converted into a posh hotel. But it was also reassuring and inspiring to see the old equipment and other decorations that subtly remind you where news comes from.
The Press Hotel should be commended for preserving the building and honoring the people and the special work they did in that building for over 80 years.
While the way we consume news today is drastically different than it was in the early 1900s, how stories begin hasn’t changed much. The majority of the time, stories still start with a curious journalist, an idea or two, and a pen and paper.
And that’s something that should never be forgotten.