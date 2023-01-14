By Christopher Thompson
WHENEVER I talk about my career, one of my favorite topics is leadership. I have had the opportunity to work for some amazing leaders who have positively impacted my life and I’m very thankful for that.
Unfortunately, I’ve also worked for people who I consider to be horrible leaders and, quite frankly, they shouldn’t be managing anyone. I often wonder how people end up in leadership roles with the lack of skills they have. I’m confident anyone who has worked in business can relate.
When I talk about the great leaders I have worked for and learned the most from, I sometimes find that others who have worked for that individual don’t necessarily agree with my opinion.
Sometimes, personalities clash, and the most talented leaders you think highly of have given someone else a completely different experience.
How can opinions differ so greatly? A big reason is perception.
I’ve written about the term “seagull leader” before. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, a seagull leader is someone who swoops in, makes a mess and leaves.
Like a seagull on a beach, he adds no value, contributes nothing and is perceived as a nuisance. And I bet you can all think of someone you worked for who was a seagull leader.
There is nothing worse than a seagull leader, and oftentimes they don’t last long in their roles. However, I have worked for great people who were perceived by some to be a seagull leader. It’s rarely intentional, but unfortunately perception is reality.
Here are a few things you can do to ensure you aren’t perceived to be a seagull leader.
Reinforce the positive
There is nothing more demotivating than working for someone who does nothing but point out the wrong. While addressing issues and solving problems is important, it’s critical to ensure you are also reinforcing the good things someone does.
You can’t pound on people constantly without reinforcing positive behavior and results. Regardless of the problems your team may be dealing with, there should always be an equal balance of positive and constructive feedback. Take the time to do both.
Help solve problems
Seagull leaders point out problems, but do nothing to help solve them. You have to help people solve the problems you are pointing out, and you have to provide coaching and guidance.
There is no value in bashing people without providing ideas and ways they can improve or fix the issue. Roll up your sleeves, be proactive and dig into the problems. The more you understand the problem, the more you can help.
Strong leaders are willing to do what they are asking their team to do. When your team witnesses you actually do that, you’ll never be perceived as a seagull leader.
Meet regularly
While this may seem like a simple one, you should meet with your direct reports regularly. While you may not talk to everyone on your team on a daily basis, consistent communication is important.
If they only hear from you when things go wrong, their perception of you will not be positive.