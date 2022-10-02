Last week, Hurricane Ian devastated Florida and left a path of destruction. As I write this column, Hurricane Ian is still making its way up the East Coast and causing even more chaos. The videos and images coming from Florida are difficult to comprehend.

I have a lot of coworkers, friends and family members who live in Florida and fortunately, they are all OK. Many of the people I know on the state’s west coast evacuated and are now dealing with no electricity, internet or cell service. It’s not a good scene at all.

