By Christopher Thompson
WE’RE QUICKLY learning that most people traveling on planes are happy to get rid of their masks, as if the pandemic ended with the end of the federal mandate.
On April 18, a federal judge ruled that the mask mandate on public transportation was unlawful. In turn, the Biden administration announced that the mask mandate would not be enforced, effective immediately.
Following this breaking news, most major airlines announced that masks were no longer required on flights and you also wouldn’t be required to wear a mask in the airport. For many, this was welcome news. Pictures of planes packed with happy, smiling, unmasked passengers were seen everywhere.
Last week, for the first time since the pandemic, I went on a family vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando. I also attended a wedding in St. Pete Beach that same week. It was a much needed break, but I couldn’t help but notice that people acted as if the pandemic was completely over. On the flight down, only a very small percentage of passengers were wearing a mask. The majority of people on the plane were talking, laughing and eating. As you’d expect on a flight to Orlando, there were also quite a few screaming kids seemingly equally distanced throughout the entire plane. And of course there were the usual handful of passengers coughing, sneezing and sniffling.
I struggle with the plane situation, I really do. Most flights have over 150 people sitting in a metal tube, shoulder to shoulder. Social distancing is impossible. One sick person could create a super spreader situation, especially when masks are almost nonexistent. I don’t understand how we don’t hear about it happening more often, especially since the mask mandate was removed.
On my flight, JetBlue mentioned the high-end air filtration in the plane. They referenced HEPA filters, as well as air in the cabin being completely refreshed every three minutes. I suppose that’s reassuring. But I don’t think it helps when the person next to me is sneezing and coughing with no mask on.
The parks in Orlando had a similar vibe. You rarely saw anyone wearing a mask. People standing in line were not social distancing. It felt like there wasn’t a care in the world. Maybe when you’re in that type of environment, that’s how people want to feel. Regardless, it still made me a tad nervous.
As far as the wedding I attended, it was a similar situation. No masks and no indication that anyone at the wedding cared about getting sick. It was a great wedding, but it will be interesting to see how people fair in the days after.
This type of freedom is good for business. People are out and about. People are frequenting establishments they avoided for the last several years. People are traveling again. It feels amazing. However, hidden in the back of our minds is the fear of life returning to the way it was at the height of the pandemic. And unfortunately, we still fear ourselves or our loved ones getting sick.
As far as my largely unmasked trip to Florida, the trip itself went well. It went well until one of my family members tested positive for COVID on the last day of our trip. That put a dark cloud over everything.
She is doing well, and so far, everyone else who was on the trip with us has no symptoms and has tested negative. Let’s hope it stays that way.
I also learned about a slick new feature on your iPhone that allows you to share a positive COVID test result anonymously and it notifies people who were close to you that they were likely exposed. It’s brilliant technology and worth considering activating. Go to “settings,” then scroll down to “exposure notifications.”