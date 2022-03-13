By Christopher Thompson
EVERYONE IS FLABBERGASTED by the recent spike in gas prices and the inflation our country is experiencing.
According to the most recent US Department of Labor report, inflation increased 7.9% over the last year. And we haven’t experienced a spike like that in 40 years. How’s that for a reality check?
While 7.9% may not sound like a big number, it has proven to be catastrophic for many businesses and consumers. Almost everything we consume has gone up in price. From food, to real estate, to heating our homes, the impact is staggering. In addition to the near record inflation, we’re also dealing with a massive labor shortage in many industries. Businesses are scrambling to keep up and find the right talent for critical roles. In most cases, that also means they are paying people a lot more in order to attract and retain them.
Now we are dealing with record high gas prices. In New Hampshire, gas prices set an all-time record, coming in at $4.07 a gallon last week. Combine inflation with record high gas prices, a labor shortage and the necessity to pay higher wages and most businesses are dealing with an unprecedented, perfect storm.
The biggest challenge is keeping up with the fast pace changes. It’s not only difficult to predict, it’s extremely challenging to pivot on such short notice and make the drastic changes required to counteract what is happening. And it’s a situation we have never really experienced before. That means, finding advice and expertise is nearly impossible. We have to figure it out on our own.
I usually have a self-proclaimed solution or advice for most challenges in business. I have to admit, this one has me stumped. All I can really do is call out what is happening, acknowledge the new norm we are living in and do my best to try to figure it all out. Here are a few things I know for certain.
Discretionary income is being pinched
According to a recent study published in February by Moody’s Analytics, the average American household is spending an extra $3,000 a year, or $250 a month, courtesy of inflation. While that may not sound too bad, keep in mind, it does not account for the 40% increase in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last year.
Compared to March, 2021, we’re paying an extra $1.17 per gallon of gas. When you start talking about people who commute to work or drive for a living, it’s a significant impact. The average car in the U.S. gets about 25 miles per gallon. If your car has a 20-gallon tank, you’re paying over $23 more each time you fill up.
How people spend money has changed
If you’re on a tight budget, you’re being forced to make major changes to how you spend your money. Those who enjoyed a dinner out once or twice a week are instead, eating home. That impacts the restaurant industry in a major way, and I have a feeling we’re in the early stages of this shift. How about those on a fixed income who simply don’t have the extra money? It’s a sad situation for many retirees. It’s not a complicated math equation. Consumers are being forced to spend less at businesses they used to frequent.
Businesses are forced to pass along the increases
This is a vicious circle. If it costs more to buy and transport products, businesses have to increase prices and pass those increases along to their customers. They simply don’t have a choice. Consumers are spending more than they ever have on basic necessities and are being forced to cut costs from other routine expenses.
If you haven’t looked at plane tickets lately, have a look. It’s another example of businesses passing fuel cost increases on to their customers. And once again, we pay more and spend less in other areas.
As I keep searching for answers, I sincerely hope something changes for the better very soon.