By Christopher Thompson
ONE DEBATE I usually hear about in business is related to job hopping and whether it’s bad to take new roles at different companies, regularly.
It’s a hot topic and one that people have very strong opinions about. I’ve found that there really isn’t a middle ground. People either think job hopping is really bad for your career, or they don’t believe it’s an issue at all.
A big part of the debate is what constitutes job hopping. If you have a long list of jobs and you’ve bounced around every year, for the last 10 years, that’s likely to be considered job hopping. But what about every few years?
According to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Statistics employee tenure report, published in 2020, the average number of years salaried workers were with their current employer was 4.1 years. If you start your first job at 22 years old and retire at 65, it’s possible you will have worked for 43 different companies over the course of your career. I don’t know anyone who has worked for that many companies, but I suppose it’s still early to tell.
Personally, I’ve had experiences somewhere in between. The longest company I worked for was eight years. I’ve worked at a few different companies for four years and a few others for one to two years. The reasons I moved on varied, but the vast majority of the time, I either left for a better opportunity or realized I made a major mistake joining the company I was working for.
I also know quite a few people who have been in the same job for over 20 years. While that may sound impressive, I strongly believe there are drawback to being in the same role at the same company for so long. And while tenure like that is rare these days, we can all relate to stories of our parents and grandparents, many who worked at the same company their entire career.
Here are a few considerations to make when determining what makes sense for you.
Becoming an expert
If you’re moving jobs every few years, there’s a good chance you’re not getting the amount of experience you need to truly be an expert in that particular role. The job search company Indeed says it takes 10,000 hours and sometimes even up to 25,000 hours to truly master a subject or skill. That equates to anywhere between five and 12 years. If you’re moving to a similar role that time can carry over. However, if you’re starting in a different role with new responsibilities, you’ll constantly be chasing that expert status.
Loyalty
I have often heard people say that people who job hop are not loyal. While that may be true in some cases, my response is always a question. If the company is forced to make budget cut decisions, will the company be loyal to that employee? I highly doubt it. One of my favorite mentors used to always remind me, “Nobody looks out for you better than you.”
Compensation and career growth
We are not volunteers. If you were offered a new job with a 50% pay increase, do you think you’d seriously consider it? I sure would! While money is important, there are a lot of other factors that justify making a move. Career growth, quality of life and benefits are areas you should strongly consider before making a decision.
When it comes to deciding whether to leave a job after a short period of time, there is a lot to consider. Just don’t let the image of job hopping be your number one concern.