By Christopher Thompson
I LOVE winters in New Hampshire. It’s one of my favorite times of the year, and a big reason why is my obsession with skiing. We’re fortunate to have some amazing ski resorts within driving distance for most of New Hampshire’s residents.
This year has been an amazing ski season. The snow is still coming down even as we enter March and are only a few short weeks away from spring.
While winter is a special time in New Hampshire, as the warmer weather starts to creep in, our minds shift to thinking about activities that are more conducive to warmer weather. The summertime is big business in New Hampshire.
According to New Hampshire’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development, the summer of 2021 brought 4.4 million visitors to New Hampshire, and those tourists spent an estimated $2.1 billion. Those are staggering numbers, as the number of tourists who visited that summer was nearly three times the population of our state.
People flock to New Hampshire for a long list of reasons. Aside from the stunning scenery in New Hampshire, we boast some of the most beautiful lakes, mountains and forests in New England. And when you throw in our tax-free shopping it’s a perfect combination for those looking for a change of pace.
I always encourage locals to do staycations instead of leaving the state, especially during the summer. With such a short season, why go anywhere else during that time of the year? There is so much to explore, and even if you’ve lived in New Hampshire all of your life, I’d bet you haven’t seen it all.
As you start to think ahead and plan for your summer, here are a few of my all time favorite summer New Hampshire destinations.
Lake Winnipesaukee
As a kid, my parents had a camp on the lake in Moultonborough and it’s one of my all-time favorite places in New Hampshire. Every time I think of my childhood, I go back to my time on Lake Winnipesaukee and all of the amazing memories I have there. It’s a spectacular lake, close to countless outdoor activities, and depending on what part of the lake you are on, it’s extremely peaceful and relaxing. If you’re considering booking a rental home, you better start early, as lakeside homes get snatched up quickly in the summer months.
The Seacoast
New Hampshire has the smallest coastline of any state in the country. However, the Seacoast is pristine and a major tourist destination. While the waters are chilly, the New Hampshire coastline has an endless list of things to do. From amazing restaurants, to live music, to doing a slow drive down Route 1A, the Seacoast will never disappoint. You’ll likely have to battle the crowds from Massachusetts. However, the farther north you go up the New Hampshire coast, the less crowded it gets.
White Mountains
The White Mountains are what I consider to be my number one happy place in New Hampshire. It’s difficult to put the beauty of the area into words, but if you’ve been, you know what I’m talking about. Take a ride on the Cog Railway to the top of Mount Washington. Go for a hike up one of New Hampshire’s 48 mountains that are over 4,000 feet tall. Or take a ride on the Kancamagus Highway and take in the unbelievable views. There is something for everyone in the White Mountains and no lack of new areas to explore.