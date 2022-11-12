I HAD THE opportunity last week to attend an in-person event with a large group of coworkers in Florida, the first real large gathering I’ve attended since the pandemic.
People flew in from all over the world to attend our annual sales kickoff. We had a day and a half of meetings to plan for our next fiscal year, and leaders from various business units presented updates. It was a very productive few days and reminded me how valuable in-person time with your team is.
Many of the people who attended the event met coworkers in person for the first time. Instead of seeing their face on a screen, we had the chance to finally interact with people we work with every day, in person. It was refreshing, and everyone really enjoyed the time we were able to spend together.
Almost everyone on our team works remotely 100% of the time and rarely goes into the office. Small groups have met for a few customer meetings, but this was the first time in a long time that we had the entire team together in person. While we’ve all been accustomed to interacting with people virtually, there is nothing like meeting in person with the people you work with every day.
We were joking around about how you have a perception of how someone looks when you work with them virtually, but have never met. Then you meet them and realize the person is either way shorter than you expected or much taller than you thought. It was a running joke the entire time.
While I enjoy working remotely and would probably never work in a role that required me to be in the office five days a week, I do miss the in-person interaction. Since the pandemic changed the way we work, there has been a lot of research related to how productive people are working remotely versus in an office setting. I have always battled the naysayers and strongly believe people are more productive working remotely than in a traditional office setting. Most people work more hours, face fewer distractions and get more done. However, I do believe a balance is important.
Relationships are so important in business. Building relationships is so much more effective in person. It’s just not the same when you’re interacting with someone over a computer monitor. You can spend time learning about them as a person and their life outside of work. I learned more about people I work with in the day and a half we were together than I have virtually in the last year.
I spoke to a lot of people after the event concluded, and we all agreed that we need to get together in person more often. We got a lot done, bonded as a team and also had a little bit of fun after our meetings. While our team members are spread out across the globe, there are opportunities to get together in person with smaller groups more frequently.
The elephant in the room during our event was the fear of one person having COVID and getting the entire team sick. Everyone who attended the event traveled there on an airplane, so the chance of one of the many people having COVID was high. It was definitely in the back of my mind, but it was clear that everyone was over the fear and didn’t care. I have a feeling that will be the mentality most people have going forward.
