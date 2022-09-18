By Christopher Thompson
AS WE get ready to wrap up summer in New Hampshire, it’s time to start thinking about the last few months of the year and plan for a shift in how we allocate our time.
Our summer is short, and most people spend it taking vacations and enjoying some much needed time off. Aside from the hospitality industry that flourishes in the summer, most businesses experience a slowdown, due to people being out of the office and trading decision-making for beach time.
Now that school is back in session, our efforts and priorities shift back to what we need to accomplish before the end of the year. For companies who operate on a traditional calendar fiscal year, the fourth quarter is the most important. It’s when the majority of business happens, and it’s also a time when companies are chasing their annual financial targets and doing everything possible to close out the year strong. This usually equates to long hours, stress and neglecting our responsibilities outside of work.
I know a lot of people who struggle with the pressure that comes with this time of the year. It’s also a challenge as we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, as it’s important that we spend those holidays disconnected from work and focused on what matters most in our lives.
Here are a few suggestions on things we can all do now, to ensure we are prepared for what’s to come during the final months of 2022.
Plan time off now
It’s hard to imagine we’re talking about the holidays, but they will be here before we know it. Spend the necessary time carving out the time off you plan on taking for the rest of the year. The earlier you start planning and block off the time, the easier it will be to manage your responsibilities around that time and actually enjoy the time off.
Manage your financial targets
We all have targets and goals we need to achieve, and there’s nothing worse than scrambling in the last week of the quarter. It causes unnecessary stress, and it’s not a healthy way to operate. Structure your time and activities in a way that allows you to achieve your goals early. Instead of looking at Dec. 31 as the last day of the year, make adjustments so you have everything wrapped up by mid-December.
Also, keep in mind that there’s a high probability your customers will be out of the office during the holidays and push off decisions until after the year ends. There’s nothing worse than being with your family during Christmas and not being able to stop thinking about what you need to accomplish in the final days of the year.
Put in the time
The majority of people I know take a lot of time off during the summer. At this point, we should be pretty well rested and ready to make the end of year push. Put in the time, work the extra hours and go above and beyond. It’s important to relax and disconnect, but it’s equally as important to recognize the periods of time when you need to turn it up. The last quarter of the year is definitely a time for relentless focus and effort.