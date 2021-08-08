The July jobs report was released by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday, and the results are staggering. The numbers blew away expectations, which was welcome news to many. Overall, 943,000 jobs were added compared to an expected 865,000 jobs. That’s a significant overachievement.
In addition to the job numbers, the July unemployment rate in the U.S. fell to 5.4% from 5.9%. The 5.4% surpassed the expectation of 5.7% for July. That’s certainly a good sign, compared to July 2020 when the U.S. was grappling with a 10.5% unemployment rate amidst lockdowns, fear and life prior to the vaccine.
What’s interesting about this news is that the hospitality industry is still struggling to find workers. This segment was hit the hardest by the pandemic and still struggles to recover. While many companies shifted to working remotely, most in the hospitality industry don’t have that option.
I had the joy of attending the Guns N’ Roses concert at Fenway park last week. To say it was amazing would be an understatement, but I’ll save that story for another day. We ended up staying overnight in Boston and grabbing lunch the following day before we left. The experience at that restaurant was a glaring example of what many companies are facing. Not only can they not find enough workers, they can’t find people who have a clue.
I’ll refrain from naming the restaurant, in hopes it can rebound and get its act together. I certainly don’t want to add to its woes, but let’s just say it was one of the worst restaurant experiences of my life, due in large part to not having enough people to support the demand.
The wait was ridiculously long, and the place was nearly empty. They were out of almost everything on the menu. The waiter was rude and incompetent. And the level of service was simply like nothing I have experienced before.
I stopped and talked to the manager, who happened to be surfing the web on her cell phone doing nothing while her staff struggled. I gave her an overview of my experience and asked her what was going on. She said they simply can’t find enough help and that the help they do get is often unqualified with little to no experience. It’s a tough scene.
We’re in a unique and unprecedented time. Businesses are screaming for help. A large segment of people don’t want to work due to the federal unemployment benefit. Many states, including New Hampshire, have recognized this barrier and ended the benefit prior to the Sep. 6 expiration date. Not surprisingly, Massachusetts is still offering the benefit, and that was obvious from my perspective as a consumer.
While we certainly cannot predict what will happen with the recent surge in COVID cases and ensuing concern, the economy is healthy, most businesses have recovered and if you want to work, you have many options.