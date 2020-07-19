During the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of people who are able to work from home have chosen to do so. Companies have made major changes to their technology and remote working policies to support this necessary adjustment. And while it is a new way of doing business, I feel as though most people have adjusted well.
Over the last several weeks, several companies have started to allow some of their employees back into the office. In most cases, it’s a very small percentage of people and often those who have slow or no internet at home or have a less than ideal work-from-home set-up. Precautions are taken to ensure a safe work environment, and that often means that the office environment you left will not be the same when you return. It’s an unfortunate reality.
The pandemic has created a lot of opportunities but it has also created a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to a company’s workforce morale, culture and engagement. Many companies tout their culture as a competitive advantage and leverage trendy office environments to recruit and retain talent. And, unfortunately, the pandemic has taken that away.
Since this madness started, I have really struggled with this issue, and I know I’m not alone. Being remote has made it extremely challenging to positively impact employee morale and engagement. A lot of people I know are sick and tired of living like this, and that often carries over into their professional life. Here are a few suggestions on ways you can stay connected with your team, keep people engaged and hopefully have a positive impact on your team.
Turn your camera on
Video conferencing platforms have become the most common way to communicate with coworkers and hold meetings. Oftentimes, people just use the audio and leave their camera off. I am a big believer in keeping your camera on and think it should be a best practice for every call. Since we’ve been working remotely, we have lost the ability to read body language and see facial expressions and that has a negative impact on communication. The least we can do is turn our camera on and have as close to a normal human interaction as possible.
Outdoor gatherings
We haven’t seen many of our coworkers in person in months, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. Consider hosting an outdoor gathering where people are socially distanced and wearing face coverings if necessary. Use the outdoor space at your office or find another safe place. I believe there are significant impacts to our mental health due to the lack of social interaction we have had over the last several months.
Send them something
People are getting stir crazy after being cooped up in their homes for so long. One thing that a lot of people look forward to is getting mail and packages delivered. Instead of sending an email, write a handwritten note and mail it to someone. Consider sending care packages or some other thoughtful gift to let people know you are thinking about them and appreciate them. Most things received unexpectedly are appreciated more.