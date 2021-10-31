By Christopher Thompson
ONE OF the first and most powerful lessons I was taught in business is that your mental attitude is the one and only thing you have complete and total control over.
Learning how to control your mental attitude is one of the most valuable skills and one that can help you successfully navigate challenging times and adversity. Even when you’re faced with what may appear to be a major challenge, staying positive and helping others do the same is invaluable.
Unfortunately, last week I found myself getting sucked into all of the negativity that is happening around us. I was hit with numerous challenges that were related to factors I had no control over. My intent is not to be negative. I hope to shine the light on a slew of challenges that need immediate attention from community leaders as well as local, state and federal government officials. Let me explain.
I recently purchased a new home and was forced to pay 10% more than asking price and waive a home inspection, due to the number of offers the seller received. This problem in the real estate market has been going on for a while now, but it was the first time I had to experience it firsthand. I don’t know how first-time buyers and young families starting off are able to do it.
Last week I also decided to purchase a new car. I’ve heard chatter about the chip shortages as well as the low supply of new and preowned vehicles, but haven’t purchased a new car in a few years, so I didn’t fully understand the scope of the problem.
I was searching for a specific make and model and was having a hard time finding it in stock. I ended up finding a car that was comparable and stopped by the dealership. The process was seamless, and I had a great experience. But when I was presented with the numbers, I noticed a “market adjustment” charge. I asked what it was, and it was explained that this is similar to having to pay more for a house than the market price. There is simply not enough inventory, and the dealerships have to charge more to compensate for the shortage of cars.
I was a tad skeptical and decided to look around at a few other dealerships. I learned that the “market adjustment” is being used at every dealership and is a common practice. So not only did I pay more for a piece of property than it was worth, I had to do the same when buying a new car.
There are a lot more examples like this. Shortages and increases in consumer goods prices and lack of inventory is rampant across many industries. Gas prices are through the roof, and these issues have a direct impact on families. It’s leaving everyone with less money to spend, and is a vicious circle that touches us all.
The changes we have experienced are not sustainable. The economy cannot go on like this and thrive. While we all have our own opinions on how to solve these unprecedented problems, these problems are much larger than you and I.
Fixing these economic disasters requires leadership, action and accountability across all levels of government. These are the situations where the people we elected need to step up. We need creativity. We need alternative solutions that aren’t on the table right now. And we need it fast.
As much as I try to look for the positive aspects of situations, I am really struggling to comprehend the current state of the union.