Over the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to experience good times as well as extremely challenging times.
The current state of business during the ongoing pandemic has certainly created some unique challenges for almost every company. And unless you’re Amazon, making hand sanitizer or selling masks, there’s a good chance your company has been impacted by the pandemic in a not so good way.
SALEM — Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre and Salem town officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a newly built Klemm’s Mobil gas station, convenience store and car wash in the Tuscan Village development.