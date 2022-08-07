As fears of the COVID-19 pandemic subside and we’re back to a somewhat normal way of life, the reality of people going back to an office has resurfaced. I am hearing from more and more people that their company has mandated they return to the office for at least a few days a week.
While that doesn’t sound like an unreasonable expectation, there is definitely dismay among many people whose way of life has once again been disrupted.
Like many people in business, I have worked 100% remote since the pandemic caused a mass closure of offices. I have gotten used to working from home, and the thought of being forced into working in an office on a set schedule makes me cringe. When the pandemic hit, I was commuting over two hours a day and working in an office five days a week. Since then, I started in a new role that is 100% remote. I do have to travel occasionally, but that’s to be expected. I don’t think I could or would ever go back to a role where time in an office was a requirement.
There are many things I do miss about being in an office setting. I miss the collaboration and in person work with members of my team. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the BBQs, happy hours and fun events we used to have when everyone was in the office together. When you’re working remotely, it’s just not the same. Unfortunately, I think the benefits of working remotely far outweigh the benefits of working in an office on a daily basis.
The pandemic changed the way we work. It also changed the perception of the naysayers who were against working remotely. We proved that we could be equally, if not more, productive working from home. Those who continue to believe that a 100% office work environment is necessary are dinosaurs and really need to get over it.
People cite productivity as a benefit of working in an office. They claim you’re more productive in an office than working from home. I strongly disagree with that, and most people I know who work remotely feel the same. Since I started working from home, I know for a fact that I am putting in more hours. I rarely shut down and disconnect. If it’s late in the evening and I get an email on my phone, I typically head into my office and do more work. I wasn’t doing that when I went into the office every day. When I left, I wasn’t glued to my computer when I got home, unless there was something major happening.
I certainly recognize working remotely doesn’t work for every role. Companies need to decide what works best for them and their customers. I strongly believe there is a balance and that the days of needing to be in the office five days a week are over. It’s simply unnecessary for the majority of knowledge worker roles.
It’s also important for companies to recognize the disruption that comes with forcing workers who are used to working remotely to come back into the office. There’s a risk of losing talent if the request seems unnecessary or extreme to people. And it goes without saying that there are a lot of companies out there who will not require you to come to the office. Be careful with what you force your team to do.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.