Before the pandemic, the term “social distance” was rarely used, and I had never heard it before. It’s actually a term used by public health professionals that defines tactics that help reduce the spread of a disease. That certainly makes sense. But what doesn’t make sense is to encourage people not to socialize, and that’s ultimately what the term implies.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have been forced to isolate ourselves for extended periods of time. In many areas, it was so extreme that people couldn’t even go visit their loved ones in nursing homes. Many people who are at high risk have literally become a modern version of a hermit.
