By Christopher Thompson
EVERY BUSINESS is constantly looking for ways to grow and be more profitable. Profitability is what matters most, and there are only two ways to improve it. You can either sell more or you can reduce costs. It’s really that simple.
Reducing costs sounds like a pretty easy task. You just cut expenses and spend less. But what about those hidden costs companies incur that aren’t as obvious? There is a long list of them, but there are two often overlooked areas that cause companies to bleed cash: Hiring and retaining employees.
Let’s start with hiring. Hiring is not easy. Especially in today’s unique environment, finding the right person for the role takes time and resources, and that obviously means money. The amount of time spent on hiring is rarely scrutinized, but try doing the math sometime. You’ll be surprised.
Hiring is a lot easier when you work at a company that people want to work for. These days, you can go on websites like Glassdoor and read reviews about what it’s like to work for a company. You have to take some of the feedback with a grain of salt, as there are disgruntled people, but it still gives you a good pulse. When companies have a strong culture, effective leadership and truly care about their people, it makes people want to work there.
Let’s move on to retention. When someone starts in a new role, it takes time for them to get ramped up, learn their role and be productive. And yes, there is a significant cost that is incurred while people are on the payroll and not producing. Once someone has tenure and is productive and effective in their role, the goal is to retain them as long as possible. The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) estimates it costs six to nine months of someone’s salary in order to replace them. When you’re talking higher level roles, that is a significant amount of money.
It sounds easy, right? Just hire good people and keep them? Unfortunately, it’s easier said than done.
It’s not easy, but there is one thing that isn’t hard. Building a culture that attracts and retains people. Regardless of what your organization does, it is 100% about the people. If that is not a primary focus and high priority amongst your leadership team, people will quit and move on to bigger and better things. And yes, that means you will have to deal with the hidden expenses associated with a revolving door.
Take a hard look at how people perceive your organization. What do people say during an exit interview when they are leaving? What do people talk about after they are gone? What needs to change? Oftentimes, the answers to your problems are there, if you ask. And take the time to talk to your high valued employees. Get their feedback and find out how you can constantly improve your culture and work environment, so people want to stay.
These days, people can find a new opportunity easily. Investing in your team and keeping people is almost always better than replacing them.