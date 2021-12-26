AS WE APPROACH the new year, there is one thing most people can guarantee to happen: change of some type.
Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution you make, a new job you decide to pursue or kicking a bad habit, this is the time of year people assess things happening in their life and make adjustments.
We often associate New Year’s resolutions with personal changes we make, but it’s also important to assess your professional life and areas that need attention. It’s common to get stagnant and not take the time necessary to really reflect on where you are headed, how you are performing and what you can do to constantly improve.
Just like in our personal lives, we get sucked into bad habits at work. Whether it’s neglecting to dedicate time to ongoing learning or not going the extra mile with all you do, these bad habits can have a negative impact on your career and happiness at work.
We spend more time at work than we do anywhere else. When you’re happy at work, it carries over to your personal life. Here are a few suggestions on changes you can make to your professional life that will hopefully help you make 2022 a year of positive change.
Wake up earlier
This is one of my personal focus areas and something I need to do better at. Instead of staying up late and being groggy in the morning, I’m going to bed earlier and waking up earlier. The morning is a productive time for most people. Your mind is sharp, you have energy and you can start the day off in a very positive way. Use the extra time in the morning to get ahead.
If you’re putting in an hour or two of work before people even show up to work, you’ll always be ahead.
Commit to learning
It’s very easy to get wrapped up in your day to day responsibilities and get into a routine. Becoming stagnant happens fast and dedicating time to professional development is not usually something people think of often.
Dedicate time to learning. I am a big fan of five- to 10-minute blocks of time where you can learn something quick every single day.
Whether it’s a new shortcut in Excel or reading an industry news article, learning every day is a habit that will always produce positive results.
Separate professional and personal time
This is something I struggle with constantly. I don’t like to use the term, “work-life balance”. It’s more about spending quality time outside of work and making sure the time I spend not working is just that. Forget checking email every 30 minutes. I’m done. Unless I get an urgent phone call or text from someone, it can wait until tomorrow. The time you spend with your family should be uninterrupted and quality.
This is the time of the year when we reflect and think about what matters most in our lives. Take advantage of the time to think hard about what is most important to you, what you want to accomplish and most importantly, what it will take to make it happen.
Happy New Year!