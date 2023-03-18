By Christopher Thompson
On March 15, 2020, many states began lockdowns, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was reminded of this date last week as a former coworker mentioned that it was the third anniversary of COVID lockdowns.
It’s a period of time most of us will always remember. And we’ll likely always remember the day our offices closed, and we were all sent to work from home. This was the beginning of a new norm for the vast majority of workers, as our work environment shifted from a collaborative place to working in isolation in our homes.
Our meetings went from in person to staring at large groups of people on a computer screen, laid out like the opening scene of “The Brady Bunch.” We got a first glimpse of the inside of our coworkers homes as most people hadn’t yet figured out how to blur their backgrounds or add a custom image. It was a major adjustment for many, and we began the process of learning how to adapt to virtual meetings.
I remember the first few months being very awkward. People were struggling with getting connected. During almost every meeting, someone would be talking while they were on mute. And then the comical stories came out about embarrassing moments and mistakes coworkers made while in a Zoom meeting.
Here we are three years later, and while many companies have started the transition of having employees come back into the office, virtual meetings are still a reality for almost everyone I know. Even if you’re going into the office, there’s a good chance someone who is in the meeting you are in, will be virtual.
Over the last three years, we have all learned a lot about virtual meetings. Here are a few of my best practices and ways you can ensure you are making the most of your online meetings.
Please turn your camera on
This is a major pet peeve of mine. It’s bad enough that we’re not meeting in person. Please have the professional courtesy to turn on your camera and allow people to look you in the eye. I find it extremely odd when people consistently do not turn on their camera. It makes me question their professionalism and makes me wonder what they are doing at home that makes them unable to turn their camera on.
Give everyone a minute or two
I know you’re supposed to be on time for a meeting, but the reality is people are often back to back and going from one Zoom call to another. Give people a few minutes to get out of their prior meeting and into yours. Sometimes there is a delay with meetings loading and people getting in. Click on the participants option when the meeting starts so you can see who is there and whom you are waiting for.
Make meetings interactive
Make virtual meetings interactive by using the tools many of the platforms have available. Zoom has a whiteboard feature that allows you to collaborate and use a virtual whiteboard, just like you would do in an office. It’s one of my favorite tools and breaks up the monotony. Most platforms also have a polling feature that allows you to ask questions of the attendees and have them vote. This can be a good ice breaker and making the poll questions non-work-related can make the meeting a little more interesting.
Have social virtual meetings
The last thing we want to do after being in meetings all day is have a virtual meeting after hours with coworkers. But, trust me, they can be fun. Invite people to a virtual happy hour and switch things up a bit. Instead of the usual serious meeting, lighten things up. Come up with some fun games or contests and let people unwind a little. It’s not the same as an in-person happy hour, but it helps break things up.