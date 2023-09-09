In June 2020, I published a column detailing my experience having dinner outside of an Elm Street restaurant and being approached by numerous homeless people asking for money. It was an extremely concerning experience and one that made me question how and why the homeless problem became so bad in Manchester.
As someone who grew up in Manchester, I consider the current homeless situation to be a complete embarrassment. It’s destroyed downtown, harmed businesses and tarnished the reputation of a once beautiful city.
Instead of being known for its historic mills and thriving downtown, Manchester has now become the homeless capital of New Hampshire.
Since my column was published over three years ago, the situation has gotten even worse. Homelessness has increased over 50% in the last year and we even had a baby born to a homeless woman in the woods in the middle of winter. To say it’s appalling would be an understatement.
The homeless situation is a complicated one. There are a long list of challenges associated with solving this crisis, including housing availability, housing prices, as well as other towns and cities in New Hampshire dropping off homeless people in Manchester. However, just because it’s a complicated problem doesn’t mean it can’t be solved. There is only one thing missing. Leadership.
Last week, Manchester’s board of aldermen voted 9-5 to reject a change to Manchester’s city ordinance that would make it easier for police to remove people from public property, even if there were no available shelter beds. It’s a little bit of a word game, but essentially, the Manchester board of aldermen is doing nothing to address homelessness, just like it hasn’t done anything about it for the last three years.
After I wrote my column three years ago, I had a conversation with Mayor Joyce Craig. She read my column and wanted to hear my ideas. My ideas haven’t changed. It’s actually very simple.
First, pass laws and ordinances that prevent people from camping on public or private property without permission. If such laws can pass in San Diego and Los Angeles, I’m pretty sure we could make it happen in New Hampshire.
Second, build a homeless shelter large enough to accommodate 500 people. It doesn’t need to be fancy and it doesn’t need to be expensive. I’m talking barracks style, just like you see in the military and in prisons.
Third, arrest people who break the law and think the streets of Manchester are an open-air hotel.
Lastly, invest in services to help the homeless. The vast majority are addicted to drugs, suffering from severe mental illness, or both.
Allowing the homeless situation to continue in Manchester is bad for business, bad for the community and most importantly, it’s cruel to allow people to live in these conditions.
It was reassuring to see the citizens of Manchester protest last week and speak their minds. People are tired of this nonsense and they are tired of watching city leaders do nothing. It’s time for real leadership to solve this problem and it’s time for the residents of Manchester to use the power of their vote to produce change.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.