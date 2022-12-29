IN JUNE 2020, I published a column detailing my experience eating at a restaurant in downtown Manchester and how appalled I was by the number of homeless people begging me for money as I sat at an outdoor table, having dinner with a friend.
It was a horrible experience, and as someone who grew up in Manchester, I was extremely disappointed with the state of the city and how the problem was impacting local businesses.
My column was met with dismay, and I received a slew of emails and phone calls from readers, as well as public officials, condemning my column and respectfully pointing out that I had no solution to the problem, and that all I was doing was making Manchester and those responsible look bad.
Fast forward 2 1/2 years later and what do we have? The same problem. Except this time, Manchester’s homeless problem has garnered national attention, after a homeless woman gave birth to a baby in a tent and allegedly abandoned the baby in the freezing cold. It’s a story that makes you question how something like that could happen in today’s world. It’s really hard to comprehend. Fortunately, the baby appears to be OK and is expected to survive. I feel for the first responders, as that must have been a traumatic scene to witness.
Unfortunately, that story overshadowed another tragedy that occurred in Manchester on Christmas Day. A homeless woman died in her tent on a city sidewalk. Yes, you read that right, a tent on a city sidewalk. You’re probably wondering how people can legally pitch a tent on a city sidewalk and be allowed to stay there? Don’t worry, Manchester officials have the answer.
According to the City of Manchester Homelessness FAQ page, “Another recent court case found that an ordinance banning people from sleeping in public spaces (including sidewalks) violated the 8th Amendment, deeming it cruel and unusual punishment to ban people from sleeping outside in public spaces when they often do not have another option. Consequently, as the law now stands, the adoption of an ordinance would require that the City of Manchester, at the same time, offer every such individual a guaranteed shelter bed, which cannot be achieved at this time.”
Is that an acceptable answer to you? It sure looks like an excuse to me. If Manchester were to adopt an ordinance to prevent people from camping on city sidewalks, they would have to guarantee a bed for everyone. That doesn’t sound too complicated, does it? But city officials claim, “it can’t be achieved at this time.” Has anyone asked why it can’t be achieved?
The solution to homelessness is actually quite simple. Provide shelter. It doesn’t take a Harvard degree to figure that out. Why can’t we put an end to this embarrassing problem and develop housing for homeless people? It doesn’t need to be anything over the top. Why can’t the city build a complex of studio apartments? There are plenty of other public housing options for people in need, why not develop a program specifically for the homeless?
I know what I’m going to hear after people read this column. Chris, it’s more complicated than that. Chris, people have mental health and drug issues. Chris, people don’t want shelter. Chris, there are laws that prevent this. Chris, other New Hampshire cities are dropping off homeless people in Manchester. Chris, we just hired a new homeless initiatives director, give her time. And I’m sure there will be more new excuses I haven’t heard yet.
The solution is extremely simple. Number one, build enough public housing to support the homelessness problem. Number two, pass city ordinances and laws at the state level that prevent people from camping and living on public land without permission. Lastly, arrest people who don’t abide by the laws. How hard is that?
The other excuse people will have is funding. Who is going to pay for more housing? Nobody wants to pay more taxes. But I have a hunch that people wouldn’t mind giving a little more to prevent people from dying in tents on city sidewalks and newborn babies being delivered in tents and abandoned in the woods during the middle of winter.
City officials claim they have a housing strategy for “All People and All Incomes of the Queen City.” Well guess what? The “initiatives” are not working and change is not happening fast enough.
Perhaps a baby being born in a tent and a young woman dying in a tent on a city sidewalk will help create a greater sense of urgency.
Enough is enough.