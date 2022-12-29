IN JUNE 2020, I published a column detailing my experience eating at a restaurant in downtown Manchester and how appalled I was by the number of homeless people begging me for money as I sat at an outdoor table, having dinner with a friend.

It was a horrible experience, and as someone who grew up in Manchester, I was extremely disappointed with the state of the city and how the problem was impacting local businesses.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.