I remember the day vividly. I was sitting in my office catching up on the news. The headlines were dominated by the horror stories about the pandemic. Everyone I knew was deeply concerned. Then I got word we were shutting our offices down immediately. It was a mass exodus. People left personal belongings behind and hit the road. It was eerie.
At that point, the guidance for wearing masks was suggested only if you had COVID-19 or were caring for someone who had it. Although masks weren’t being worn, many states began implementing stay-at-home orders and shutting down nonessential businesses. Controlled chaos is the only way to explain it.
In April 2020, as the pandemic raged on, the Centers for Disease Control changed its course and recommended that people wear a mask when they leave their house. That turned into mask mandates almost everywhere you went. The days of seeing people’s facial expressions came to a screeching halt. We were now a masked society.
As time passed, a new idea was born. Instead of wearing one mask, you should wear two. Interesting. Fortunately, the vaccines became available shortly after this chatter began, and it didn’t really catch on. Once people became fully vaccinated, the CDC said they didn’t have to wear a mask at all.
Fast forward to last week. Now the CDC is saying vaccinated people should wear masks in certain situations. Just to recap, first it was you don’t have to wear a mask, they don’t work. Then it was a mask mandate. Then it was suggested you wear two masks. Then vaccinated people didn’t have to wear a mask at all. And now they are suggesting vaccinated people wear masks. Who can keep up with this?
Once the CDC said vaccinated people didn’t have to wear masks, it was over. It was also immediate. People ditched their masks and were walking around with giant smiles. Businesses were thrilled, and it appeared as though we were finally at the end of this nightmare.
This new guidance also changed the views many had about returning to the office. While working remotely has certainly become the new expectation, the ability to move toward a hybrid model became a reality. Companies reopened offices and followed the CDC guidelines related to vaccinations and mask wearing. It was a positive step forward.
I recognize that the COVOID-19 cases are surging in many areas, courtesy of the Delta variant. However, regardless of the spread or hype surrounding increases in cases, I find it very hard to believe that most people in New Hampshire will go back to wearing masks. The vast majority of people I talk to about this say there is zero chance they will go back to wearing a mask if they are vaccinated.
While this is a controversial topic, one thing is for certain. The experts have flip-flopped on this topic so much, that they have lost the trust of the American people. That is a fact. And good luck trying to change our minds again. The last thing we need is the alleged experts instilling fear and keeping people locked in their homes again.