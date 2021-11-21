By Christopher Thompson
LAST WEEK, I had the opportunity to do something I haven’t done in nearly two years. I traveled to attend an in-person business meeting.
That doesn’t sound very exciting, but for me, it was a big deal.
The biggest challenge I had when I was preparing for my trip was figuring out what I was going to wear. I haven’t worn dress pants in a long time. And unfortunately, when I tried on my collection of pants, only half of them fit. Courtesy of the pandemic, I’ve expanded my waist size a tad. My options were limited.
My flight was pretty routine. Aside from having to wear a mask in the airport and on the plane, everything went smooth. The flight was only half full, and I had an entire row to myself.
I was a little nervous about meeting with a large group of people after traveling, but nobody seemed to be concerned. The majority of people flew in for the meeting, so we were all in the same boat.
A year ago, things would have been drastically different.
The office we met at had very strict protocols in place. You had to show proof of vaccination to get in the building. We also had to get our temperature taken before we were allowed in. And we had to social distance and wear masks when we were walking in the hallways. When we were in the meeting, we were able to take our masks off and move around. Eventually, people seemed to be comfortable, and there wasn’t much concern.
Meeting people in person was refreshing. It made me realize how much we have missed over the last few years. The interactions you have in person are so drastically different than they are when you’re staring at a Zoom screen. It was eye opening and a reminder about how important it is to meet in person. Sure, we’ve become accustomed to working remotely, but it’s simply not the same. You miss body language. You miss the human connection. And you miss the ability to truly build strong relationships.
Being at an office was eerie. The building we were in was designed to hold 2,000 people. When I pulled in, I counted 14 cars in the parking lot. I couldn’t help but think about the amount of money and resources needed to maintain a building of that size. I wonder how long that will go on. So many companies are in the same position, and it’s not sustainable. I know of many companies who have decided to completely get rid of their office space and make their entire workforce remote.
I hope sometime soon, we are able to get back to somewhat of a normal work routine. While working remotely is here to stay, I think there should be a balance. My time in the office last week reinforced what we all know. We need to meet in person and can’t live our lives working with people through a computer screen.