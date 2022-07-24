By Christopher Thompson
ELLIOT PERRY has been the face of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth ever since he was old enough to understand how they saved his life.
Elliot was born three months premature and spent the first 121 days of his life at CHaD in Lebanon. He was given an 18% chance of survival, and now as an active, super intelligent 10-year-old, he has defied odds. His passion is spreading the word about CHaD and raising money to ensure children like him are able to receive the care they need.
Elliot still receives care at CHaD and has undergone over 50 surgeries. A few years ago, when he was at CHaD for an appointment, he noticed something and asked a simple question. “Why isn’t there a playground at a children’s hospital?” It was that moment that spawned one of Elliot’s most successful fundraising campaigns.
Elliot branded the effort the “121 Club” based on the number of days he was in the hospital. The goal was to raise $121,000 to build two playgrounds at the CHaD campuses in Manchester and Lebanon compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
He raised the money faster than expected. He even appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show to share his story and walked away with a $20,000 donation for the playground project.
Last Thursday, Elliot held the playground ribbon-cutting ceremony event at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Manchester campus, an event and attended by many of New Hampshire’s most well-known leaders, including Joanne Conroy, CEO and president of Dartmouth Health; Elliot’s Pediatrician, Erik Shessler; state Sen. Chuck Morse and Gov. Chris Sununu.
Sununu told a story about how Elliot approached him at an event, told him about the 121 Club and then asked for a donation. The governor promised Elliot that he would send a donation to support the new CHaD playgrounds. A few weeks later, Elliot caught up with Sununu at another event and reminded him that he still hadn’t received the check. That story got a lot of laughs and is an example of Elliot’s relentless focus on achieving his goals.
Elliot’s medical team shared details about his extraordinary story and how his efforts have impacted so many people. Morse presented Elliot with a Senate resolution recognizing his efforts. Elliot’s mom, Carrie Perry, closed out the series of speakers with an emotional thank you to everyone who contributed and helped Elliot. And then the microphone was turned over to Elliot.
Elliot thanked everyone and then cited a quote from Walt Disney, “To all that come to this happy place, welcome.”
It was an inspirational end to the event. The crowd then exited the building and went outside to the new playground for the official ribbon cutting. The large crowd stayed around for a while, taking in the newly constructed playground and sharing stories about Elliot. It’s an impressive place, and the next time you pull into Dartmouth Hitchcock’s Manchester campus, you won’t miss it.
While it’s hard to imagine grown adults learning from a 10-year-old boy, Elliot has taught us a lot. He taught us the benefit of being curious and asking questions. He taught us how an idea can turn into reality. He’s shown us the power of bringing people together to achieve goals. He’s taught us the importance of giving back and supporting causes that we are passionate about. And most importantly, Elliot taught us that no matter what challenges we face in life, with a positive attitude, hard work and persistence, they can be overcome.
“Projects like this don’t happen without leadership, and this project was led by a 10-year-old boy,” Sununu told me after the event. “Elliot’s leadership and the community coming together is what makes projects like this happen. Elliot Perry exemplifies the 603 spirit.”
You can learn more about Elliot and his efforts at www.elliotperry.org.