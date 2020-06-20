Most of the people I know who have been successful in business have some common characteristics. They are usually more intelligent than most. They tend to have a very competitive nature. And most have a burning desire to succeed and are willing to do whatever it takes to win.
Successful people are usually extremely motivated, too. They have an internal drive that is unique and easy to recognize. And most of the time, they move extremely fast. They like to get things done. They make decisions quickly and move on to the next task. But there is one thing I have slowly learned over the course of my career: Moving fast isn’t always the best strategy.
In every organization, there is pressure to get things done. Whether it’s hitting sales numbers, developing new products or coming up with a new sales strategy, organizations succeed when they are moving forward and accomplishing things.
Over the course of my career, I’ve definitely felt that pressure, and I know I’m not alone. That type of healthy pressure helps keep us focused on the task at hand and reminds us of its importance.
Some organizations move faster than others and it’s usually driven by leadership. That’s not a bad thing, but moving fast and putting unnecessary pressure on members of your team can have implications you weren’t anticipating. Here are a few problems that moving too fast can create. The good news is that these can all be solved by simply slowing down and taking more time.
Burn out
When you work for an organization that is constantly pushing for fast results, the stress level can be intense. Oftentimes the demands for moving too fast cause a trickle-down effect that impacts everyone in the organization. People get stressed out for no reason, and it’s not healthy. People become less productive, resentful and less loyal to the organization. Unnecessary stress is not healthy, and people do not respond well when they feel that way.
Not paying attention to detail
This is something that really made me realize I needed to slow down. When you have too many things on your plate and you are moving too fast, the quality of your work is diminished. It’s an unfortunate reality, and there isn’t much you can do about it. I’ve found myself making basic mistakes that could have been prevented if I simply took a step back and thought through the situation a little longer. I’ve also said things to people that I later regretted due to not thinking about my response before I said it.
Reactive versus strategic
When you are moving fast and juggling a lot of different tasks, you tend to fall into a very reactionary state. Instead of planning, thinking and strategizing, you end up doing tasks that oftentimes aren’t productive. You spin your wheels, work hard and don’t accomplish much. It’s easy to get caught in cycle if chasing your tail.
Don’t get me wrong, working hard and fast is a good thing. Just be careful you don’t take it to an extreme and be aware of the negative impacts moving too fast can have on your personal and professional life.