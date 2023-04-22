Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

This past week, I had lunch with a former coworker that I was working with when the COVID pandemic struck. We were talking about how everything transpired and how our lives were turned upside down.

I was telling her the story about how I had the worst case of the flu that I ever had in my life. It was January 2020, which was when news of COVID was dominating the news. They had just confirmed the first case of COVID in the United States, and I was in bed for days with {span}Influenza A {/span}and unable to do anything, except watch TV and listen to what was going on in the world.

