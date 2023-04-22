This past week, I had lunch with a former coworker that I was working with when the COVID pandemic struck. We were talking about how everything transpired and how our lives were turned upside down.
I was telling her the story about how I had the worst case of the flu that I ever had in my life. It was January 2020, which was when news of COVID was dominating the news. They had just confirmed the first case of COVID in the United States, and I was in bed for days with {span}Influenza A {/span}and unable to do anything, except watch TV and listen to what was going on in the world.
After a few days of consuming nonstop news of the pandemic, I reached out to our executive team and told them I think we need to start preparing for something serious. Our CEO agreed, and I was tasked with starting a taskforce to help our company prepare for the likelihood that our offices would be shut down and we’d all be forced to work remotely.
It was a few short months later when reality hit. I’ll never forget the day we decided to close the office. The final decision came after the local school district announced it would be closing all of its schools immediately. People panicked. Nobody knew how to handle the news, and there was a lot of fear gripping the minds of everyone. Nobody knew or fully understood the way our lives would change so quickly.
We became isolated. We barely saw our friends and loved ones. And the world watched as the virus spread and claimed the lives of millions of people. That period of time is one that we will never forget. We lived through a time that will forever be etched in history. There are also quite a few major lessons that we all learned and will never forget.
Nobody is a true expert
There was so much information being thrown around about how we should live and what we should do to prevent the spread of COVID. Because so much was unknown, most people followed the guidance of government officials, blindly. Officials changed their tune about the immunity you have after getting COVID and now say you have antibodies seven to eight months after getting COVID. Unfortunately, that news was a bit too late. We can’t believe everything we hear, even if it looks to be coming from a trusted source.
Shutting down won’t happen again
When most businesses were forced to close, the economy went into a tailspin. Millions of people lost their jobs as a result of the government forcing companies to close their doors. The trickle down effect was profound and took years to get back on track. And I shouldn’t say never. However, there would have to be a virus a lot worse than COVID to convince people shutting down our country is a good idea.
Personal decisions are respected more
When the COVID vaccines were made available to the public, the vast majority of people decided to get it. In New Hampshire, over 80% of the population chose to get at least one dose. But remember those who didn’t? They were chastised and ridiculed. Some even lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates many private companies decided to implement. I am not an anti-vaccine person, but I find it interesting how the perception of those who didn’t get vaccinated has suddenly changed. Today, unvaccinated people aren’t ostracized like they were a few years ago.
We have come a long way. I’m sure most people don’t want to hear about the pandemic anymore. However, I think it’s important that we occasionally pause, reflect on what we all went through and never forget those lessons.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.