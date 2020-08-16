While the economy appears to be improving and heading in the right direction, the New Hampshire unemployment rate is at a concerning 11.8 %. And, unfortunately, that means a higher percentage of people are not donating to nonprofits like they used to.
Many nonprofit organizations have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and forced to drastically alter their operating models in order to succeed. These changes have created challenges, and it’s something that we are all trying to work through.
I have been involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire for over 10 years and am honored to have served on the board of directors for the last several years. Like other nonprofits, the traditional in-person events we rely on to raise money in the past are currently not an option.
As an example, every year, we would hold a “Breakfast for Wishes” event that typically brought over 500 people together and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.
This was a major portion of the funds we used to grant wishes for children, and this year, we were unable to hold that event.
This forced Make-A-Wish New Hampshire to come up with alternative ways to raise funds to fill the gap for the donations that were raised at the in-person breakfast. The decision was made to still have the breakfast, but instead of having hundreds of people physically in the same place, the event was held virtually.
We had the “Breakfast for Wishes” virtual event last week, and it was a major success. While a virtual event will never be the same as being physically together in one location, it worked well. We don’t have the final numbers yet, but we are hoping the virtual breakfast will raise the same or more as the in-person breakfast. If you’re interested in seeing a recording of the event or making a donation, please visit nh.wish.org.
The other unique challenge Make-A-Wish New Hampshire has faced is related to the types of wishes being granted. Most of the wishes children have involve travel of some type.
Due to the pandemic, travel is not an option, as the children have underlying health conditions and can’t risk being exposed to COVID-19.
Instead of travel, we are seeing more wishes that involve something at their home. Nonprofits are important to our communities, and they need our help now more than ever.
As we all make adjustments and adapt to the new normal, nonprofits need our support to help them navigate through the challenges they are facing. According to the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, there are nearly 5,000 public charities in the Granite State. If you haven’t had the opportunity to support a nonprofit, consider supporting a cause you are passionate about.
And it doesn’t have to be money. Many nonprofits rely on volunteers to function.