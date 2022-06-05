By Christopher Thompson
A FEW years back, when the pandemic first started spreading rapidly around the world, I penned a column urging everyone to relax and not overreact. I claimed COVID-19 was like the flu and that there was no reason for everyone to be concerned.
In turn, I received numerous emails from doctors and others in the New Hampshire medical community telling me I was wrong and that I should be careful what I write. They were right. I retracted my “like the flu” comment and acknowledged the seriousness of what was happening around us.
After most people were fully vaccinated, I became less concerned with catching COVID. Most of the research I read indicated that if I did get it, I’d likely be fine. Most people I knew that had it fared well. Their symptoms were minimal, and they bounced back relatively quickly. It was encouraging.
Of course there were exceptions. We all know someone with preexisting conditions who contracted COVID and were either hospitalized or did not survive. There are too many of those unfortunate stories.
Fast forward to today’s state of the pandemic. Almost all restrictions have been lifted, masks are rarely worn, people are living their lives, and it appears that the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. Or so I thought.
Last Friday, I wasn’t myself. My energy was unusually low, but nothing else indicated I was sick. The next day, my daughter and I went to the Red Sox game. The temperature was a comfortable 70 degrees. We were in the shade taking in the game, when all of a sudden, I began to sweat profusely. It felt like it was 90 degrees outside. I knew immediately, something was wrong.
When I got home, I took a COVID test, and sure enough, I tested positive. I have somehow managed to dodge COVID for over two years. I am fully vaccinated, boosted and a relatively healthy middle-aged guy. I figured I’d be OK. Not even close. After testing positive, I became the sickest I have ever been in my life. I was in bed for five straight days, no exaggeration. While I could breathe fine and didn’t have any respiratory issues, I had everything else. Fever, body aches, headache, sore throat, chills, then overheating. It was horrible.
My immediate concern was the possibility that I had exposed people around me at the Red Sox game. Fortunately, there is a feature on your iPhone or Android device that was developed through a collaboration with Google and Apple that allows you to share your positive COVID diagnosis. The tool exchanges data with iPhone and Android users around you, anonymously. Once you enter in your positive diagnosis and receive a code from the Massachusetts Department of Health, the program notifies iPhone and Android users that they were recently around someone who tested positive and urges them to get tested.
It’s a brilliant concept, but there’s one catch. It only works if the state’s department of health organization participates in the program. Fortunately, Massachusetts is one of the states that does, and I was able to share my diagnosis with everyone around me who happened to have the feature enabled on their iPhone that day.
The disappointing part of this story is that New Hampshire does not participate in this program. When you attempt to activate the feature on your phone and select New Hampshire as your region, it displays a message stating, “Exposure Notifications have not been turned on for your region by your public health authority.” So if you test positive in New Hampshire, you cannot anonymously notify those around you who may have been exposed. The feature simply does not work.
I would encourage officials at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to investigate this feature immediately and do whatever you can to implement it as soon as possible.
To activate this feature on your iPhone, go to your iPhone settings. Scroll down, click on “Exposure Notifications” and follow the instructions from there.
If you have an Android device, open the settings app. Tap Google, then “COVID-19 Exposure notifications” and follow the instructions from there.
You can also learn more by visiting www.google.com/covid19/exposurenotifications/.
Stay safe and healthy.