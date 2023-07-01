I HAVE vivid memories from my childhood when my parents would drive through the Bedford tollbooth.
We knew one of the tollbooth attendants so we would always try to get into his lane. I went to school with his son and he was a really nice guy. He was always smiling and would say a few words and wave as we were passing through the tollbooth.
Sometimes, if my parents had planned properly, we’d go through the exact change lane and toss the coins into the big white basket. There was always a chance the coins wouldn’t make it into the basket and would fall to the ground. This was always amusing to see, especially if it happened to the car in front of you.
The days of smiling tollbooth attendants and exact change only baskets are close to being over in New Hampshire. Kevin Landrigan wrote a great story last week about plans to redesign the Bedford tollbooth plaza and make it cashless. Your only option will be to sign up for E-ZPass or pay the toll online within seven days of passing through the toll.
Believe it or not, E-ZPass was introduced to New Hampshire in 2005. Time sure does fly by. E-ZPass is a great system that helps motorists get through the tolls quickly, reduces traffic and also appeases the environmentalists who despise lines of idling cars.
The changes to the toll system over the years are a sign of evolution. It’s a textbook example of how technology has completely taken over our lives. Soon, you won’t even be able to drive down the highway in New Hampshire without having to succumb to technology.
I know there are a lot of people upset about the recent news of changes to tolls in New Hampshire.
The Spaulding Turnpike went cashless last year and I remember there was a lot of dismay.
Live Free or Die is a real mentality in New Hampshire and one thing is for certain. There is a large percentage of the population that doesn’t like to be forced to do what the government decides to do. Being forced into subscribing to E-ZPass or paying online every time you drive through a toll is a perfect example of that.
There is another argument that is often associated with being forced into cashless transactions at our tollbooths and that is privacy. Every time you pass through an E-ZPass lane, a photograph is taken of your license plate and that information is stored somewhere.
Of course, like businesses do, they allegedly have policies in place to protect your privacy, but the fact is, your movement is being recorded and documented on a government server.
I suppose we all have to look at the cashless toll system in New Hampshire as a sign of the times. It’s yet another sign that technology and saving money are more important than the basic privacy and rights of New Hampshire citizens.
Soon, we won’t even have a choice. While it may be good for business, it’s not good for everyone.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.