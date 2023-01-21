Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

IN BUSINESS, we hear people cite mantras and metaphors on a regular basis. There are many that are overused and old, but still very relevant and impactful. One of my favorites is “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” It’s a mantra that applies to many aspects of business and something that impacts the success of almost every business.

What does it actually mean? It’s actually quite simple. Most of us are ordinary people. We’re not classified as geniuses. We don’t have superpowers. We’re human beings. We make mistakes. We fail. And oftentimes that is what helps us succeed, especially in business. Defining what can be extraordinary depends on the situation. It could be closing a big deal. It could be making more money than the average person. Regardless of the accomplishment, extraordinary is something that is considered to be uncommon.

