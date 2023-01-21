IN BUSINESS, we hear people cite mantras and metaphors on a regular basis. There are many that are overused and old, but still very relevant and impactful. One of my favorites is “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” It’s a mantra that applies to many aspects of business and something that impacts the success of almost every business.
What does it actually mean? It’s actually quite simple. Most of us are ordinary people. We’re not classified as geniuses. We don’t have superpowers. We’re human beings. We make mistakes. We fail. And oftentimes that is what helps us succeed, especially in business. Defining what can be extraordinary depends on the situation. It could be closing a big deal. It could be making more money than the average person. Regardless of the accomplishment, extraordinary is something that is considered to be uncommon.
Over the years, I’ve witnessed a lot of extraordinary things get accomplished by people who are in fact ordinary. How do they do it? Here are a few observations I’ve made on why ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things.
Work harder than everyone
Anyone I have ever known who has accomplished extraordinary things works harder than everyone else. There is no debating that. They put in more hours than anyone. Back when being an office was the norm, they were the first ones in and the last ones out. They would consistently outwork everyone around them and leave people in awe. Of course there are drawbacks to this lifestyle, but from what I have experienced, it’s rare to accomplish anything extraordinary if you do the bare minimum.
Obsessed with learning
People who accomplish extraordinary things are obsessed with learning and spend their free time consuming content that helps give them a major competitive advantage. They become students of their profession. They read constantly and when they can’t, they are listening to podcasts related to the work they do. They are viewed as subject matter experts in their profession and others go to them for help. And they never stop learning. It is usually something they are obsessed with and it never ends.
Ask for help
One important fact about accomplishing extraordinary things is that you can’t do it alone. It’s true that when minds come together and focus on the same goals, it is more powerful than a single mind attempting the same. Leveraging the knowledge and experience of others is almost always part of accomplishing something extraordinary and should never be overlooked. As much as we like to think we know everything, there are many people around us we can learn valuable lessons from and avoid the pitfalls we’re likely to experience on our journey.
Positive mental attitude
People who accomplish extraordinary things are rarely negative. They aren’t the ones constantly complaining about things and bringing everyone around them down. Instead, they focus on the positive aspects of every situation and control their thinking by putting negative thoughts in a box. In my humble opinion, nothing extraordinary can be accomplished when you have a negative mindset.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.