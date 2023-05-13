Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

LAST TUESDAY, I stopped by Market Basket in Bedford to pick up a few things. It’s one of my favorite grocery stores, and I end up going there on a regular basis. The employees are always friendly and helpful. The store is new and clean, and they always have what I need. My visit last week was a little different.

As I made my way to the check out lane, the cashier said, “By the way, it’s cash only. We can’t process credit or debit cards right now.” She pointed me to the ATM and apologized. As I approached the ATM, there was a long line. I waited for about 10 minutes to get cash. As I finished my transaction, I looked behind me and noticed the line had nearly tripled in size. People were not happy. I was also a bit surprised to learn that the ATM fee was $3.50, but I’ll leave that alone.

