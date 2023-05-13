LAST TUESDAY, I stopped by Market Basket in Bedford to pick up a few things. It’s one of my favorite grocery stores, and I end up going there on a regular basis. The employees are always friendly and helpful. The store is new and clean, and they always have what I need. My visit last week was a little different.
As I made my way to the check out lane, the cashier said, “By the way, it’s cash only. We can’t process credit or debit cards right now.” She pointed me to the ATM and apologized. As I approached the ATM, there was a long line. I waited for about 10 minutes to get cash. As I finished my transaction, I looked behind me and noticed the line had nearly tripled in size. People were not happy. I was also a bit surprised to learn that the ATM fee was $3.50, but I’ll leave that alone.
As I returned to the line to check out, customers were warning everyone they passed in the store that the credit card system was down and they had to use cash. It was interesting to see how people reacted when they heard the news. People were pretty annoyed.
The store manager quickly hung a sign on the door that explained the situation. Customers continued to spread the news as they walked out and were telling customers walking in about the problem. I even witnessed one woman turn around, walk back to her car and say, “Looks like we’re doing take out tonight!” I overheard another customer in the parking lot say, “Who the heck carries cash anymore?” It was an amusing scene.
As I was walking to my car, I couldn’t help but think about how dependent we are on technology and how a small problem like that can cause such a major disruption and inconvenience so many people. It also made a lot of people upset with Market Basket.
Market Basket didn’t do anything wrong. They are not a credit card processing company. They have a third party company that processes the payments, and there was obviously a problem at that company. Unfortunately, the outage created a negative customer experience, and Market Basket had absolutely no control over it.
We are reliant on technology in almost every aspect of our lives. From grocery shopping, to work, to phones, to the devices we have in our homes, it’s everywhere. And when something stops working, it can cause chaos.
The situation at Market Basket is a reminder that we need to be prepared to function without all of the technology we have become accustomed to. What would happen if that payment system outage was widespread and occurring at every store? What if the ATM also went down? What would people do? It’s a scary thought.
For the customers who are upset at Market Basket, give them a break. Sure it was a little frustrating and caused us all to spend a little extra time in the store. They handled it well and hopefully they come up with a plan to create some sort of redundancy with their payment systems in the future.
And for Market Basket, I’d highly suggest evaluating whom you are using to process credit and debit cards. It’s not overly complex technology and there’s no reason it should go completely down, especially during peak times. For something so critical, there should be redundant systems in place, so you are always able to process payments.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.