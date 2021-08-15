By Christopher Thompson
It’s happened to everyone. You buy something and need to speak to customer service. You call, and the person who answers the phone is clearly not in the United States and barely speaks English.
I’ll never forget the first time it happened to me. I was traveling and needed to rearrange my plans. I was unable to make the changes I needed to make online and was forced to call. While the person I spoke to spoke decent English, their comprehension was not great. I was forced to repeat things numerous times and was extremely frustrated with the interaction.
Why do companies do this? Why do they sacrifice customer experience? Why do they send jobs outside of the United States? There is a long list of reasons.
Outsourcing isn’t a new concept. Companies have been doing it for a while, and almost every company I know outsources in some way. Over my career, I’ve had to outsource certain jobs, and I’ve had mixed results. It’s a very difficult decision and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Based on what I have experienced, here are some of the more common reasons why companies make the decision to outsource and a few considerations that should be made.
Reduce costs
It’s no secret that reducing costs is the number-one reason why companies outsource. Depending on the jobs you are outsourcing and the country the partner is in, it’s not uncommon to see costs reduced by 40% to 50%. For companies that are in challenging financial situations, this can be a good option. However, consideration should be given to overall customer experience, as well as how outsourcing will impact morale and loyalty with your existing employees.
Flexibility
One of the great benefits of outsourcing is the ability to manage demand for the services being outsourced. For companies who experience seasonal changes in their business, outsourcing could be a good solution, versus hiring and then laying off people numerous times throughout the year. Most outsource partners have the ability to flex with their customers and are used to swings in headcount and volume.
Expertise
We know there is a shortage of qualified workers in many industries. If a company is struggling to recruit the right people for critical roles, outsourcing may be worth a look. Technical jobs like software engineers and developers are in high demand and are extremely expensive in the United States. I’ve seen a lot of companies be forced to go overseas for these roles, and it’s likely going to happen more.
Outsourcing can have a negative connotation. However, in certain cases, it may make business sense to give it a serious look. Nobody wants jobs sent outside of our country and communities. Sometimes companies have no choice.
It’s also worth considering the impact outsourcing has to the people who you end up partnering with. In many cases, companies you will outsource to are in countries where the economic conditions are nowhere near what we experience in the United States. Oftentimes, you will find the people grateful, loyal and very appreciative of the opportunity.