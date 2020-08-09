By Christopher Thompson
Life as we knew it has certainly changed drastically over the last several months, and the workplace is no exception. The vast majority of companies have allowed employees who were able to work from home, to do so.
It’s been that way for several months now, and there is no sign of a dramatic shift back to a normal office setting any time soon.
I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with and for so many great companies. I’ve had the opportunity to see how corporate cultures develop, grow and become a key differentiator for the organization.
I’ve seen how positive cultures develop happy and more productive employees. And I truly believe a unique culture can be a competitive advantage in most industries.
A lot of factors influence a company’s culture. The leadership team and executives certainly help mold the environment, but I’ve found it’s more than that. While the company provides resources that help a culture thrive, it’s the people in the organization that ultimately define and represent the company culture.
Since the pandemic forced us to hunch over our laptops at home for months on end, the culture of many organizations has changed and not for the better.
It has been a major struggle for leaders. It’s a new challenge we are all grappling with. And I have yet to hear of a way to maintain the culture that existed pre-COVID-19.
In this new work environment, we have to accept that there are many things we cannot control. Accepting the reality that the culture your organization had pre-COVID 19 will likely never be the same.
Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the situation, it’s critical for leaders to accept the current state and look for ways to mitigate the changes that have occurred. Here are a few suggestions.
Use robots
Most companies have some mission critical workers still going into the office. Consider buying one of those video conference robots that allows people to video conference and “walk” around the office. It’s a little creepy, but I know a few people who have used them and they love it. It’s a way to still interact with people in the office, and it’s also an opportunity to see what is going on in a safe way.
Virtual get-togethers
Virtual get-togethers have been a common tactic used to socialize with coworkers. We’re all stuck in video conference meetings all day, so consider a get together where it’s social instead of work. Invite people to bring a drink and use the time to catch up on non-work related topics. The social interactions that occur in the workplace have been reduced to small talk before a virtual meeting starts. It’s not healthy and bad for workplace dynamics.
Do town halls
All-on-board meetings or town halls are critical during this remote work phase we are in. People are anxious. People miss interacting with others. And positivity is needed more than ever. Get your entire company together regularly, over communicate and give an opportunity for people to ask questions.