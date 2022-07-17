By Christopher Thompson
THERE ISN’T A whole lot of positive news out there these days. When you read or watch the news, it’s the same stories. COVID cases are rising. Inflation is at a record high. Gas prices are through the roof. Mass shootings seem to be routine, daily news. The war in Ukraine rages on. Housing prices have made homeownership next to impossible for many young families.
Even as a news junkie, I’m tired of the negativity and stories that make you question humanity and the state of our union. And unfortunately, we’re starting to hear rumblings of another story the media will latch on to and use to put fear and doubt into our minds. The economy.
We’ve been hearing alarms being sounded over the last few months about a looming recession. The Fed increased interest rates to attempt controlling the surging inflation. The stock market is showing significant losses. We’ve witnessed the Nasdaq fall close to 30% this year. It’s not a good situation. I can’t help but think about the last recession and financial crisis we faced. I seriously hope what it’s in front of us is nothing like we experienced in 2008. But make no mistake about it, it will certainly appear that way and people will be in panic mode.
When fears of a recession loom, it impacts behavior in a major way. People spend less. Everyone is more conservative with their plans. Instead of splurging on unnecessary purchases, people push off or cancel those plans all together.
Businesses do the same. They anticipate declines in sales and make adjustments accordingly. I’ve already been hearing about companies being proactive and starting layoffs in anticipation of what will likely come. Here are a few predictions I have for what we can all expect over the next 12 to 18 months. I hope I’m wrong.
Housing market will correct itself
I sincerely hope this is one of the first things that changes. The housing market today is out of control. In many areas, houses have doubled in price. I looked up the first house I bought in Manchester in 2004 for $200,000. The estimated value was over $500,000. It’s hard to comprehend. And while the increase in prices is good news for people looking to sell or downsize, it’s virtually impossible for a young family starting out to purchase a home. Something has to give.
Media will capitalize on fear
We’ve seen it all before. Most media organizations will capitalize on our fears and produce content that paints a picture of doom and gloom. Unfortunately, bad news sells and people will eat it up. This makes having a positive outlook extremely difficult. This is where we each need to change our mentality and recognize what is happening. Regardless of what happens, we still live in the best country in the world, and even if our economy shrinks, everything will be OK.
Businesses will make adjustments
Being in sales when the economy is facing challenges is tricky. Customers play the “we have no budget” card, and many purchasing decisions are pushed off. It will definitely be a different selling climate, and sales professionals will have to adjust their approach. In order to win, you’ll have to get good at overcoming price objections and find ways to enhance the story of how your product or services produce a return or save money in some way.
Hang on for the ride. It’s definitely going to be an interesting period of time. Just don’t buy into the doom gloom.
Stay positive and redirect conversations when people want to complain and spread fear about the future. It’s not worth the energy.