By Christopher Thompson
LAST WEEK, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released some jaw-dropping news. In its most recent report detailing labor statistics in the United States, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November.
This happens to be a record, the most quits in one month. The second highest number of occurred in September, when 4.4 million people decided to move on to bigger and better things.
The data showed that people weren’t quitting their jobs and doing nothing. They were moving on to other opportunities. There are a slew of job opportunities out there, and people have options. If you’re looking for a new career opportunity, you have the advantage. Not only is good help hard to find, these days, any help is hard to find.
The other aspect of this news to consider is why people are leaving their jobs. While a better salary and other benefits is likely the main driver, I can tell you there’s more to it. I know a lot of people who have made moves over the last several months, and there are a few trends I’ve noticed. Aside from money, here are a few other reasons why people are quitting their jobs. Companies who recognize these issues and make adjustments have a chance to fight back against what experts call “The Great Resignation.”
Lessons from the pandemic
The last two years have taught us a lot, and the pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways. It helped us recognize what was most important in our lives. It taught us to appreciate the little things and not stress over things we have no control over. It made us recognize that our careers are important, but there are many other things that take priority. These lessons caused a lot of people I know to be less focused on climbing the corporate ladder and more focused on being happy in their personal lives.
Incompetent leadership
This is something that we’ll always have to deal with, but people are definitely less tolerant of incompetent leaders and old school management mentalities. With the labor market the way it is, people know they can find another opportunity faster than their boss can read their resignation letter. And while the grass isn’t always greener, people are not going to tolerate ineffective leadership. Those days are over. The saying that people quit managers, not companies, is more true today than ever before.
Total career change
I have always been envious of people who have the courage to completely shift careers. Oftentimes the change is drastic and completely unrelated to the work they have done their entire career. People are looking for change. And a lot of people I know have recognized that they need to do something they truly love and are passionate about. This often means a step back, but for many of us, happiness is most important.
While “The Great Resignation” rages on, it’s critical for leaders to never forget that regardless of what you sell, you are in the people business.