According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person stays in their job for 4.1 years. The days of people staying with the same company for their entire career are long gone. People are always looking for new opportunities and ways to grow. And when those opportunities present themselves, most will at least explore it.
Early in my career, the manager who hired me for a technology sales role took me under his wing and helped me navigate the politics, people and processes within a large company. He helped me position myself for growth and promotions, and I credit him with helping me launch a successful career in sales. But then something I didn’t expect to ever happen, happened. He left the company.
I remember feeling concerned about my future with the company. I wondered if my professional reputation and future opportunities within the company would be negatively impacted by his departure. After all, he was my biggest advocate, put his name on me, and now he was no longer there. I was on my own.
I realized quickly that I had depended heavily on him and hadn’t really done a good job exposing myself to other people and teams within the company. This was a powerful lesson that taught me the importance of building relationships and selling yourself internally. Whenever I see people falling into this trap, I ask a simple question. If your boss left the company today, who would be your greatest advocate within the organization? In most cases, people struggle to answer that question.
You never want to be in a position where your career is dependent on one person. Here are a few suggestions on how you can market yourself internally and be in a position to prosper, regardless of who comes and goes.
Sell up
How much interaction do you have with the leadership team above your direct manager? If the answer is none, you should be concerned. Don’t get blocked and stuck funneling everything through your direct manager. There is a reporting structure and chain of command for a reason. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get exposure to higher levels of leadership in other ways. Look for opportunities to include upper management in discussions and find ways to get your name in front of people you don’t interact with on a regular basis.
Engage other departments
It’s common to get siloed and only focus on what is happening within your specific department or team. Make sure you are finding ways to interact with other departments and build relationships with people who you may not have exposure to. I always take the approach of reaching out to learn about what people do and offer to help with challenges you may be aware of. Think of it like you’re selling to multiple people who may not be decision makers, but are part of a broader consensus team.
Always have a backup plan
Regardless of how many relationships you have within your organization and how well respected you are, someone new could take over tomorrow, get rid of the existing team you’re on and bring in their own people. That’s the harsh reality of business and trust me, I’ve seen it happen many times. It’s a concerning thought, but something we should all be prepared for. Always remember, nobody looks out for you better than you.
