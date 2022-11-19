Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person stays in their job for 4.1 years. The days of people staying with the same company for their entire career are long gone. People are always looking for new opportunities and ways to grow. And when those opportunities present themselves, most will at least explore it.

Early in my career, the manager who hired me for a technology sales role took me under his wing and helped me navigate the politics, people and processes within a large company. He helped me position myself for growth and promotions, and I credit him with helping me launch a successful career in sales. But then something I didn’t expect to ever happen, happened. He left the company.

