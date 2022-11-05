IF YOU CAN’T take the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s the typical response people give when someone complains about the pressure they are experiencing in their role. And of course, that response doesn’t do a whole lot to help someone who is feeling overwhelmed and stressed out due to the responsibilities of their job.
Where does pressure actually come from and why is it necessary in business? That’s a question that is worth exploring as there are some significant differences in how people view the pressure people in sales and business face on a regular basis. There are a lot of different reasons we experience a feeling of pressure. From deadlines, to striving to achieve sales goals, to leaders who feel pounding on people constantly is an effective way to get results, the list is long.
Everyone handles stress differently. Some people thrive under pressure. Other people crack and can’t take it. But we know one thing for certain. In sales and business, stress and pressure is part of every role. It’s how you handle it that determines your success or failure.
One of the main reasons I have seen people leave organizations is related to leadership and the unnecessary stress they instill among their team. Even in the modern age of business, there are still old school dinosaurs who think it’s effective to create turmoil and chaos and create pressure to drive results. And while pushing people hard and having high expectations are woven into the DNA of most leaders, there has to be a balance.
There is nothing worse than being in a role where you are under constant strain. It’s not healthy for your mentality, physical health or happiness outside of work. But unfortunately, every job comes with some level of stress, and as you progress in your career, it gets even more intense. The more responsibility you have, the higher level of stress you are likely to experience.
Here are a few suggestions on how you can cope with the pressure you face in your role.
Ensure you take time to disconnect
One of the ways I have learned to manage stress over the years is to ensure I am allocating the appropriate amount of time to completely disconnect and clear my mind. Whenever I take time off and focus on activities and hobbies I enjoy, I find that my level of stress is drastically reduced. I don’t think about work. I don’t worry about deadlines. And when it’s time to get back to my work responsibilities, I am always refreshed and ready to tackle whatever challenges come my way. While this may sound like a basic action to take, it’s something most people I know don’t do often enough.
Break down goals into smaller milestones
When you have something difficult to achieve in front of you, it can be overwhelming. People may look at a large sales goal and think it’s impossible to achieve. Sometimes that deadline you need to hit appears to be unattainable. Instead of focusing on the large end goal, break down the different steps toward getting there. Instead of focusing on the end result, shift your mind to focus on the steps to getting there. Celebrate the progress you make when you reach each milestone.
Recognize what you can control
When you feel overwhelmed, remember that you have complete and total control over that feeling. Instead of worrying, remind yourself that it’s not personal and strictly business. What is the worst that can happen? It’s also important to never forget that if you’re in a role that is impacting your happiness and quality of life, you can always find something new. Just don’t forget that stress and pressure exists in every single job. It’s all about how much you can and are willing to handle.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.