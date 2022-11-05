Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

IF YOU CAN’T take the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s the typical response people give when someone complains about the pressure they are experiencing in their role. And of course, that response doesn’t do a whole lot to help someone who is feeling overwhelmed and stressed out due to the responsibilities of their job.

Where does pressure actually come from and why is it necessary in business? That’s a question that is worth exploring as there are some significant differences in how people view the pressure people in sales and business face on a regular basis. There are a lot of different reasons we experience a feeling of pressure. From deadlines, to striving to achieve sales goals, to leaders who feel pounding on people constantly is an effective way to get results, the list is long.

