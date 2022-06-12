By Christopher Thompson
WE ARE ALL feeling the effects of substantial price increases with almost everything we buy. From gas, to food, to general household goods, most people I talk to are shocked at what we are experiencing. For families on tight budgets or retirees on fixed incomes, the concern is real.
As we as consumers grapple with this new reality and find ways to reduce expenses, businesses are doing the same. Major retailers like Target are cautioning investors about the increased cost of goods and the impact those increases will have on their margins and profitability. While many businesses are passing along the cost increases to their customers, there has to be a balance and in many cases, companies are forced to reduce expenses in other areas to make up the difference.
If you’re selling to businesses and have to discuss price increases, these conversations are extremely tricky. When you as a sales professional have to tell your loyal customer their price is increasing, it can be met with dismay and frustration. In extreme cases, you may even lose customers. But there is good news. Everyone is doing it, and most customers expect it.
It doesn’t take a Harvard business degree to really wrap your head around the situation we’re in. When it costs more to deliver our products or services, in most cases, the price to our customers must increase. Here are a few suggestions on how you can deliver a price increase message confidently and hopefully get the buy in you need to move forward.
Math examples help
Take fuel costs as a basic example. If fuel costs two times more than it did a year ago, that means the cost to receive those products has increased significantly. Many companies are adding a fuel surcharge to combat the major fluctuations in gas prices. The same is true all the way through the supply chain. It simply costs more to move products around. According to Statista, in the last three years, the cost of a 20-foot container, ocean bound from China to America costs three times more. It’s hard to comprehend. Use real numbers and examples that are relevant to your business when you’re delivering the message.
Be confident
Remember, price increases are happening everywhere. Yes, it’s not a fun discussion to have, but it’s not the first time your customers have heard this news. Trust me, they’re just waiting for it. Be confident with your message and deliver it as if it’s coming as no surprise. Reassure your customers that it’s a necessity and something that would not have happened if the economic environment was different. It’s also reasonable to throw in a caveat that your leadership is constantly evaluating the business conditions and if things change, price decreases will be considered.
Look for other value you can add
In many businesses, there are value added services you can offer to help combat the price increases. Consider things like adding additional resources on the account or offering discounts on other, more profitable products or services.
You can treat it like a shell game and shuffle dollars around to minimize the sticker shock the customer may have. Make sure you are understanding and offer to do whatever is possible to help ease the pain so your customer always sees the value in what you do for them.