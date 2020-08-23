In business, moving fast and getting things done quickly is almost always an expectation. It’s required for many ultra-competitive businesses, and it’s important to help the company adapt to changing environments and win.
While moving fast is an expectation, it’s also common to have a lot of different things going on at the same time. From new projects, to refining processes, it is common to be bouncing around and working on several different tasks at the same time.
A lot of people think multitasking is a skill that every business professional needs. And while there are people who can effectively multitask can get multiple things done at one time, the vast majority of people cannot multitask. And that is a scientific fact.
I have been using a story to describe what I frequently see happen in business. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most balls ever juggled is 11, and it was achieved by Alex Barron from the UK on April 3rd, 2012.
That doesn’t mean that you can juggle 11 different projects or tasks at once. It means that when you have too many balls in the air, eventually some will drop. And that is the exact feeling I’ve had many times throughout my career, and it’s not good at all.
Feeling overwhelmed and knowing that the quality of your work is being sacrificed due to your workload is an extremely frustrating situation to be in. You feel powerless and when the quality of your work is below expectations, that is never a good scene.
Of course we can’t go to our boss and tell them that we’re too busy, but there are a few things we can do to better manage an overwhelming workload.
Be transparent
There’s a good chance our boss won’t care that we have too much going on, but it is important to ensure he or she knows. I’ve had many situations where I had so much going on, that I kept making mistakes and messing up relatively routine tasks. Being able to show the negative impact your workload is causing can help bring awareness and potential change to the situation. And asking for help is never a bad thing.
Work more
This is an obvious one people forget about. Guess what? Sometimes you have a demanding job that requires you to put in more than 40 hours a week. It’s rare to be able to do the bare minimum and get by, so don’t forget that hard work and extra hours make a difference, especially when you have a lot going on. Sure, there has to be a balance, but don’t complain about having too much to do if you’re just barely doing what is expected of you.
Cut time-wasting activities
People complain about being too busy and not being able to get everything done, but then they turn around and spend hours on useless social media websites. Look at your day and identify all of the wasteful activities you find yourself doing and get rid of them. That may mean skipping the daily gossip sessions in the office or skipping the news websites. There is always more we can do if we need to.
Having too much on your plate is a real problem for many people. There is no easy answer, but you can make adjustments and maximize the time you have.