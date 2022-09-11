By Christopher Thompson
I LOVE IT when a new term is created, goes viral and gets people talking. Over the last few weeks, my network has been buzzing about “quiet quitting” — disconnecting from your job and doing the bare minimum to get by.
You go to work every day, but really don’t care about the results of your efforts. The end result is usually someone being fired for either slacking or being completely disengaged. And in most cases, the quiet quitter welcomes the termination.
As I’ve listened to all of the chatter, I’ve found it interesting to hear how many people admitted to actually doing it. It’s hard to fathom working every day but not caring about your job or whether you get fired. It’s a sure sign of employee burnout, and in most cases people just ride it out and do as little as necessary, until someone catches on and takes action.
In most jobs, people depend on you. The work you do is always, in one form or another, directly impacting other people. If you slack off, that means more work for someone else. If the quality of your work is degraded, it could equate to a bad experience for your customers. If someone is going to be a quiet quitter, they should really reconsider their approach.
There have absolutely been times in my career where I was burnt out, frustrated or not happy with the people I worked with. But that doesn’t mean I gave up and slacked off until I got fired. To me, quiet quitting is close to one of the most unprofessional things someone can do. Professional reputations take a lot of time to build, but they can be destroyed very quickly. I’ve worked with a lot of slackers over the years, and it can be extremely frustrating, especially when you’re giving it your all.
If you have a negative mindset and are considering quiet quitting, I have a few suggestions.
Take the high road
Quiet quitting is extremely unprofessional. If you’re even thinking about going down that path, take a step back and think about why. What is causing you to be so disengaged and what needs to change? There are always external factors that cause people to lose motivation, but quiet quitting is not the answer.
Put whatever issues you have aside and take your role and responsibilities seriously. That’s what professionalism is all about. It’s also easy to lose sight of the ups and downs we experience throughout our career. It’s possible you may just be in rut. And if it’s really that bad, start looking for another job and leave on a positive note, instead of ruining your reputation.
Talk to your leadership
Instead of acting like a child, have a candid conversation with your leadership about your concerns and how you’re feeling. You’d be surprised what can happen when you sit down with someone and talk through the current state and why you’re feeling disengaged. And believe me, I know there are plenty of people in leadership roles who aren’t capable of having these types of conversations. If you’re dealing with that, you have a bigger problem and should escalate it to someone who has the emotional intelligence to listen and hopefully help you.
Don’t corrupt others
If you’re in a funk and slacking off with the hopes of getting fired, don’t bring others down with you. Don’t be one of those people that spreads negativity and makes it miserable for everyone else around them. Keep your concerns to yourself and don’t let your negative mentality influence others who may be in a good place.