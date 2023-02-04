THIS WEEK, several of my longtime business friends were going back and forth about a recent story published by Matthew Boyle from Bloomberg about how Jack Welch’s employee ranking system caused a manager to get forced out. The story cited a Blizzard Entertainment employee who was let go after he refused to give a low evaluation to an employee he felt didn’t deserve it in order to meet a quota. According to the model, the manager has to rank their team members and there always has to be a certain number of employees in the low, mid and top performer range. And apparently this manager didn’t agree with that.
I suppose if you have a team of rock stars, being forced to peg someone as a low performer could be a challenge. I wouldn’t want to categorize someone as a low performer if they really weren’t and I can certainly understand the dilemma. But when you take a step back and think about it, is it realistic to believe there weren’t one or two people on this person’s team who could be objectively ranked as lower performing compared with everyone else on the team? I find that hard to believe.
When my friends were going back and forth about this story, I had no choice but to opine. Employee ranking is very controversial and for good reason. Nobody wants to be ranked. Nobody wants to imagine themselves at the bottom of the list and viewed as a low performer. And nobody wants to be in a situation where they get fired because they ended up tagged as a low performer. But here’s the unfortunate truth. Any time you evaluate a team, there will be people who simply don’t meet the same standards as others.
In sales, it’s all about performance. And even if you’re not in sales, every job is about results. Numbers don’t lie. Certain people produce better results. Certain people work harder. Certain people have figured out ways to outperform their peers and that can be hard to grasp if you end up on the wrong side of the list.
The example I used when my friends and I were debating this topic was sports. Think about how athletes are ranked. I’m obsessed with baseball and that’s one of the best examples of rankings. Look at the statistics of any team and you’ll see players ranked by all of the key metrics that matter most. Batters are ranked by their batting averages, hits, home runs on base percentage, OPS and a long list of other metrics. And guess what happens when someone on the team is ranked low. They get benched, traded, dropped down to the minor leagues or cut from the team entirely. And the same is true in every sport. It’s called competition. It’s all about results. And if you’re not producing results, then guess what? Change is likely to come.
So why is ranking so taboo in business? In my humble opinion, it shouldn’t be. Most sales professionals I know are extremely motivated by recognition and the results they produce. Why should top performers be penalized because those at the bottom don’t like it?
To me, it doesn’t make sense. Success is all about being the best you can be and working as hard as possible to perform and produce the most you can. That shouldn’t be viewed as a negative thing and the fact that it’s even being debated is concerning and bad for business.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.