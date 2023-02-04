THIS WEEK, several of my longtime business friends were going back and forth about a recent story published by Matthew Boyle from Bloomberg about how Jack Welch’s employee ranking system caused a manager to get forced out. The story cited a Blizzard Entertainment employee who was let go after he refused to give a low evaluation to an employee he felt didn’t deserve it in order to meet a quota. According to the model, the manager has to rank their team members and there always has to be a certain number of employees in the low, mid and top performer range. And apparently this manager didn’t agree with that.

I suppose if you have a team of rock stars, being forced to peg someone as a low performer could be a challenge. I wouldn’t want to categorize someone as a low performer if they really weren’t and I can certainly understand the dilemma. But when you take a step back and think about it, is it realistic to believe there weren’t one or two people on this person’s team who could be objectively ranked as lower performing compared with everyone else on the team? I find that hard to believe.

