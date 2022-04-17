By Christopher Thompson
TO SAY THE MOST recent Consumer Price Index report published by the U.S. Department of Labor is concerning would be an understatement. The fact is, we’re experiencing inflation at a rate that hasn’t been seen since December 1981. Think about that. It’s not a good situation.
When you look at what has increased, the numbers are even more staggering. In the last 12 months, gasoline has increased 48%. Used cars and trucks have shown a price increase over 35%. In many cases, you can literally sell your car for more than you paid for it a year ago. That’s hard to comprehend and something I have never heard of. What happened to the value of a new car depreciating when you drove it off the lot? Those days are over.
Aside from massive increases in gas and energy prices, the other major pain we’re experiencing is at the grocery store. Costs for foods we prepare at home have increased 10 percent in the last year. That is significant and is causing uncertainty and stress for many families. As we continue to deal with these astronomical price increases, many of us have to make major adjustments to our family budgets. And oftentimes, that impacts our discretionary spending in a big way. For families that don’t have a lot of extra money, it’s a different story.
Businesses need to take a hard look at how inflation is impacting their employees. For businesses that have people who aren’t making a lot of money, it’s important to look for ways to help. When people are stressed outside of work, the quality of their performance can often be degraded. For many people in today’s workforce, the price increases are catastrophic.
So what can companies do to help? Here are a few suggestions.
Cost of living adjustment
Most organizations have an annual performance review process that is usually tied to some type of bonus or increase in an employee’s salary or hourly pay. Based on the current state of the union, consider doing a cost of living adjustment (COLA) now instead of waiting until the beginning of your next fiscal year. In many cases, people can’t afford to wait another eight months. You should also consider increasing the percentage you are giving. It’s common to see 2 to 3% annual increases. A 2% increase won’t stop the pain when inflation is over 8%.
Focus on those in need
While inflation is impacting everyone, the true pain is being felt with people who are on the lower end of the earning scale. Forget about your executives and those making a lot of money and instead focus your budget and resources on the employees who are being impacted the most. Consider categorizing your employees based on pay and make adjustments for those on the lower end of the scale within your organization.
Find the dollars
There is one important realization everyone needs to make. Every company is increasing costs to combat inflation. They have no choice. We are all paying more, and your customers expect it. Make sure you are adjusting your costs accordingly, and use those dollars where you can to help increase pay for those who need it and deserve it the most.
At one company I worked for, our entire executive team took pay cuts to save the jobs of others.
While that may be a bit extreme, these days, it’s worth a discussion.