By Christopher Thompson
ONE OF THE RESPONSIBILITIES associated with the career I chose that I dislike the most is managing a reduction in force. It is by far, one of the most painful aspects of managing teams, and every time I have had to do it, I hoped it was the last. Unfortunately, it never was.
Companies go through different phases. I’ve worked for companies that were growing aggressively, and we couldn’t hire fast enough. I’ve also seen companies that were once rocket ships have to drastically reduce their headcount. Dealing with the peaks and valleys is something that a lot of leaders struggle with.
During an assignment at one company I worked for, I had to lay off close to 100 people. It had a significant impact on me, and I really struggled with it. I ended up becoming burnt out and left the company due to the emotional toll my responsibilities took on me. Looking someone in the eye and telling them they are being let go due to factors they have no control over is soul crushing.
When you are forced to make difficult decisions about who will stay and who will go, you have to consider more than just what people make. You have to think about the future state and what resources will be needed to continue to effectively manage the business. These decisions aren’t easy, and they can have a profound impact on the people who are forced to make them.
It’s common for companies to regularly assess individual performance and cut the bottom performers. I’ve worked for companies that did this on a quarterly basis. It was known, expected and feared. It also drove people to ensure they were not at the bottom and ending up on the cut list. I’m not a huge fan of this type of cadence and think there are better ways to manage and drive results.
People who are impacted by these difficult decisions are the ones that have it the hardest. I’ve never had to deal with it myself, but I know many people who have been laid off or fired. It can’t be easy, and I hope I never have to experience it. I’ve witnessed how people handle the news, and I’ve always been surprised with how positive people can be, despite having their world turned upside down in an instant.
Keeping a positive outlook and ending things on a professional note can help position you for future success. I’ve seen people get laid off and then called back up once business conditions improved. If you handled the news of being let go poorly and reacted negatively, there’s a good chance that professional bridge will be burned. As tough it is, it’s important to recognize that in the majority of situations, it’s business, not personal.
It’s also important to consider how difficult it is for the person delivering the news. I can tell you one thing with confidence. There aren’t many people I know in leadership roles that enjoy sending people home to their family with no job.