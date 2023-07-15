BUSINESS IS not easy. It can be grueling, frustrating and oftentimes exhausting. It takes a lot of time, effort and patience to succeed and every type of business has its own unique challenges. And that’s why I have always been a major proponent of eliminating distractions that take our focus away from the activities that matter most.
Somehow, there has been a concerning trend in business where companies are caving to outside pressures on a wide range of topics. One recent example I heard about left me in shock.
I have a friend who works for a large financial institution in Boston. In celebration of “Pride Month,” the company held a company-wide meeting where employees who chose to do so could share their experience about coming out and other details about their sexuality with the entire company.
Is that an appropriate topic for a company-wide meeting? And when did it become OK to talk about these types of things at work? People deserve to go to work and not have things forced upon them. I was shocked people didn’t complain about it. They likely feared the consequences.
Another trend has emerged that is picking up momentum. Have you noticed how some people have updated their email auto signature and now include pronouns after their name? People are even adding pronouns to their name on their LinkedIn profile.
After researching this trend, I learned that people are adding these pronouns so people know how to refer to them, based on how the individual identifies. It would look something like this. Chris Thompson (he/him/his). Really? I need to announce this to everyone I do business with?
As far as the pronouns go, I know my view of it is controversial and may upset people. I’m sorry, I just don’t think this trend is appropriate in business. It crosses the line and forces people to succumb to the pressure of doing what others think should be done. If anything, it makes it even more awkward for people who identify by how they were born and don’t want to get involved in the nonsense. It’s getting to the point where if I don’t put pronouns after my name, people may get offended. It’s becoming a bit much.
Social and political issues have no place in business. They do nothing but distract people and create drama and controversy. There are certain topics that simply should never be discussed in business. Politics is definitely high on the list. But for some reason, the trend of having open discussions and showcasing people’s sexuality at work seems to be OK these days.
Let’s leave the personal issues at the door and focus on work. We are fortunate to live in a time where anyone can be whatever they want, without prejudice. Let’s keep that out of business.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.