By Christopher Thompson
I’M A REGULAR at a few local restaurants in town. One of them has an app that allows you to place your order, pick a time you want it ready and swing by to pick it up. It’s convenient and I use it all the time. A few weeks ago, I went to place an order, and the app said they were unable to take orders. I called the restaurant, and they said they had to turn off digital orders because they only had four people working and couldn’t handle the volume.
While I was disappointed, I know these situations can happen occasionally. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning. The same situation happened again a week later. And two other times I physically went there instead of using the app, I was greeted by a sign on the door that said they were short-staffed and the restaurant was closed.
The last time the restaurant was closed, I decided to go down the street to another restaurant that competes directly with them. Interestingly, there was a line out the door. They were staffed with plenty of people and each of the employees was hustling and working as fast as they could. I was puzzled and wondered how two similar restaurants could have such drastically different situations. One was closed, while the other was bustling and had plenty of people working to handle the demand.
My curiosity was piqued, so I asked to briefly speak to the manager. I told her how their competitor up the street was closed because they didn’t have enough people working. I asked her a simple question. Why are you not experiencing the same staffing challenges other restaurants are? Her response was something you’d read in a business book. It was enlightening.
She said, “The work environment here is unique and people love working here.” She explained that they have a lot of workers who refer friends and enjoy the dynamics of working with people they know. She also mentioned that they have a lot of college students who have been working there for years and are very loyal.
She also said that they have kept up with the rising wages and stayed competitive. They have regularly had to increase salaries and hourly rates. That means increasing prices so they are able to keep their wages in line with other opportunities employees may have. I’d prefer to pay more to have the level of service I’m used to. Not everyone is OK with that, but I think most are.
The staffing shortage is a real problem, and it’s serious. I can’t recall experiencing anything quite like it and a lot of people I know are struggling to figure it out. And while we know the pandemic has been a factor, there are a lot of other factors contributing to this situation. It’s like a perfect storm.
Businesses of all types have to rethink their hiring and retention strategies. In most cases, significant changes need to be made in order to stay competitive, as we’re in a new reality. It’s also important for leaders to keep an open mind and consider creative ways to recruit and keep employees happy.
We all hope this problem corrects itself soon, but based on everything we’re experiencing, I think we need to plan on dealing with this for the foreseeable future.