The term side hustle is relatively new and a trendy way of describing someone’s second job or hobby they do outside of their normal full-time job. While having two jobs isn’t a new concept, the idea of a side hustle is hard to comprehend, especially if you have a demanding full-time job.

There are obvious reasons for having a second job, and the primary reason people decide to do have one is to supplement their income. However, money isn’t always the main driver. Oftentimes, people decide to have a side hustle as an escape from the monotony of their day-to-day work life.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.

Sunday, September 20, 2020