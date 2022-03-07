By Christopher Thompson
THE DECISION Russia made to invade Ukraine has taken over the news. The stories, pictures and videos are heartbreaking, and it’s hard to fathom what the Ukrainian people are going through. The invasion appears to be continuing, with no end in sight.
The invasion has captivated the world, and there aren’t many people rooting for Russia. While the odds are stacked against Ukraine from a military perspective, they have the world behind them. I hope the resources and support are there in enough time to have an impact and stop this madness. And candidly, I wish there was action taken sooner.
The Russian invasion has impacted business all around the world. Aside from Russia’s economy on the brink of total collapse, the state of unknown is what really impacts business the most. People everywhere are worried. Uncertainty and fear can often translate into economic impacts that are not desirable. People spend less. Businesses brace for a slowdown. And of course there are legitimate impacts to supply chain, consumer prices and the overall stability of the global economy.
Anytime unrest exists in a part of the world, it’s a concern for many. We haven’t experienced a situation like this in a long time. It’s new for a lot of people, and the world has changed a lot since Russia’s last attempt at bullying their neighbors. The outcome is unknown. But what we do know is that all eyes are on Russia and Ukraine.
As the situation in Ukraine evolves and concerns grow, there are a few things we can all do to quell our worries and help.
Support the people of Ukraine
There are numerous major fundraising efforts going on to raise money for the people of Ukraine. I’ve seen a lot of Ukrainian people I know who live in the United States start their own GoFundMe campaigns to help support their friends and family stuck in Ukraine. And of course there are the large global nonprofit organizations like the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders who are seeking help. Donating money is one of the most important and effective ways we can help.
Boycott Russian products
I was thrilled to see Gov. Chris Sununu sign an executive order removing Russian made alcohol from all state liquor stores. This brilliant move not only sends a powerful message and shows our disdain for Russia, it also has a financial impact on the country. Boycott all Russian products and spread the word.
Stay focused on what you can control
It’s easy to get drawn into the news and horrible stories that are coming out of Ukraine. Keep up on what is going on, but don’t let it consume your mind. There are reasonable fears we all have, but we can’t allow them to change the way we live or impact our mentality in a negative way.
Always remember, we live in the greatest country on the planet. It’s times like this when we should reflect on that fact and be thankful.