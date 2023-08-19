Brooklynn Gray of Laconia swims with a dolphin in Hawaii in early March, part of her Make-A-Wish trip. Make-a-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.
I’ve had the opportunity to serve on numerous nonprofit boards over the years and have always enjoyed the various ways to give back and help organizations that support the New Hampshire community. Nonprofits in New Hampshire are critical and provide a wide range of services to those in need.
For the last six years, I’ve had the honor of serving on the board for Make-a-Wish New Hampshire. For those who are unfamiliar with Make-a-Wish, it is a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. It’s been an amazing experience and to say the work the organization does is special would be an understatement.
The New Hampshire chapter of Make-a-Wish, led by CEO Julie Baron, is considered to be one of the top-performing Make-a-Wish chapters in the United States and serves as an example of what strong leadership and a high-performing board can accomplish together.
People volunteer and support nonprofit organizations for a wide range of reasons. For me personally, I learned of Make-a-Wish when a close family friend had a daughter with a serious medical condition who was granted a wish. I saw how that wish changed her life and also how it impacted her family. Shortly after that, I began working on a board led by Tom Harte that raised funds exclusively for Make-a-Wish New Hampshire. I then had the opportunity to join the Make-a-Wish New Hampshire board.
At the end of this month, my tenure on the board will come to an end and I will roll off. The bylaws call for board members to serve a specific number of years and then vacate their seat to allow new board members to join. It’s a common practice amongst nonprofits and ensures there are always fresh ideas and bright minds contributing to the cause.
My experience serving on the board has been one that I will always cherish and remember. The Make-a-Wish New Hampshire team is one of the most caring, dedicated and hard working teams I’ve ever worked with in my career. Their passion for helping children and their tireless efforts are an inspiration for everyone who has the opportunity to be involved.
Rumor has it there is a new group of board members who have recently accepted nominations and been approved to replace myself and a few other board members who have rolled off. I’ll let the Make-a-Wish team share that news, but I can tell you with certainty, they are three extremely talented individuals who will make the board even stronger.
While my tenure on the Make-a-Wish board has come to an end, I plan on staying involved and doing whatever I can to help support their efforts. Giving back and doing what you can to help support nonprofits is an important aspect of your career and something I encourage everyone to do. Organizations like Make-a-Wish need the support of our community and we all have an obligation to do our part.
I’d like to say a sincere thank you to Julie Baron, Annmarie Woods, Denise Mansour, Nikki Lyons Lahey and the entire Make-a-Wish New Hampshire staff for allowing me to be part of their team.
If you’d like to learn more about Make-a-Wish New Hampshire or make a donation, please visit www.wish.org/nh.
