Swimming with a dolphin

Brooklynn Gray of Laconia swims with a dolphin in Hawaii in early March, part of her Make-A-Wish trip. Make-a-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. 

 Dolphin Quest/Provided by the Gray family

I’ve had the opportunity to serve on numerous nonprofit boards over the years and have always enjoyed the various ways to give back and help organizations that support the New Hampshire community. Nonprofits in New Hampshire are critical and provide a wide range of services to those in need.

Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

For the last six years, I’ve had the honor of serving on the board for Make-a-Wish New Hampshire. For those who are unfamiliar with Make-a-Wish, it is a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. It’s been an amazing experience and to say the work the organization does is special would be an understatement.

