By Christopher Thompson
AS WE INTERACT with various companies as a consumer, we all have certain expectations. These expectations help mold the perception we have of companies during and after the interactions we have. If the expectations we have aren’t met or don’t live up to what we expect, we’re disappointed, and the perception we have of the company or the person we are interacting with is tarnished.
In business, there are certain behaviors that are table stakes. You expect to be treated a certain way. You expect people to communicate in a certain way. And you expect the experience you have to be painless. Unfortunately, there are times when we scratch our heads and wonder how and why people are in certain roles.
Early in our careers, we learn about business basics. We are trained and taught how to be professional and depending on the industry and type of work you do, the bar is high. Regardless of the industry, there are table stakes. Just like you have expectations of others, they have similar ones of you. How you act and the way you manage these expectations, will help ensure your success in whatever business role you have.
Feeling appreciated
Have you ever interacted with someone at a company and had the feeling that they were annoyed and preferred to be doing something other than talking to you? There is nothing worse than feeling underappreciated or feeling that you are doing them a favor by spending time with them. Regardless of whether you’re a customer or working with someone on your team, you should feel appreciated and valued. And as a customer, you should never doubt whether or not someone appreciates your business or not.
Follow through
If someone tells me they are going to follow up with me on a specific task or send me something, I expect that to happen. When people drop the ball and don’t follow through with that they said they would do, it can be extremely frustrating. In a team setting, it can also hamper progress and cause projects to drag out longer than needed. When I commit to an action or next step, I do my best to get it done as quickly as possible. Under promise and over deliver on timelines and people will always appreciate that experience.
Listening
Listening is definitely one of those skills that I find to be underrated. Good listeners stand out and in business. You expect people to have this basic skill down. Having the feeling that you aren’t being heard or the person is distracted and focused on other things is not a good feeling and causes frustration. Strong listening skills not only help with the perception people have of you, it makes you more effective in your role.
Communication skills
In business, you expect people to have strong communications skills. Solid written and verbal communication skills are a must. If you struggle with either, make improving a focus. I find it extremely unprofessional and painful when people can’t have basic business conversations or write a complete sentence. I also find poor communication skills to be a major source of frustration when I am interacting with someone as a customer.
Feeling appreciated, follow through, listening and communication skills are table stakes in business. If any of these areas are lacking, there’s a good chance the perception people have of you or your company is not good.